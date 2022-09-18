Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Map: Every new POI arriving this season

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 map has brought several new locations to the in-game world. The island is affected by the Chrome anomaly, which will play a huge role throughout the new season.

Epic Games has added a couple of new places that players will be able to explore. Some existing locations, such as Condo Canyon and Lazy Lagoon, have been modified and given new names.

This article will explore all the new POIs that have been added to the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 map. The shape of the island has remained the same but more than one-third of it has completely changed with the latest update

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 map: All New POIs, Herald's Sanctum, Lustrous Lagoon, and more

Herald's Sanctum is one of the new locations on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 map. The Herald is the Bloomwatcher who was first revealed in the trailer for Chapter 3 Season 3. She will have her own location in the new season.

The new location has replaced The Sanctuary, which was one of the most important locations on the island. While it wasn't the most popular landing spot in Chapter 3, The Sanctuary played a huge role in Fortnite lore as it was the headquarters of The Seven. However, it has been taken over by a new villain.

The Joneses has been changed and renamed to Fort Jonesy. There aren't many details regarding this location at the moment, but SypherPK's skin trailer revealed some major changes to the location.

Cloudy Condos has replaced Condo Canyon, the location that was in the game for the past three seasons. Furthermore, Indiana Jones' temple was replaced by Shimmering Shrine.

The western part of the island has also received some changes. As seen in the tweet above, Reality Falls, Greasy Grove, and other surrounding POIs now have a different biome. This makes sense considering that Reality Falls played a huge part in the last season and is no longer important.

Lastly, Lustrous Lagoon has replaced Lazy Lagoon. However, it appears that this Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 map change is not very major since only the name of the location was changed.

More Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 map changes

Epic Games has released a lot more map changes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, but players will have to jump into the game and find them out. According to an official blog post by Epic Games, Chrome has taken over many points of interest, and this may continue throughout the season as well.

D-Launchers are a new mobility feature added to Fortnite Battle Royale with the new season. These launchers help players take the high ground. One of the places that features them is Cloudy Condos.

Vault keys are coming back with the new season as well. One will be able to use these keys and open them to discover amazing loot. Low-security types require one key, while players will need to acquire two keys to access high-security ones.

Epic Games will probably release periodic changes to the in-game map every few weeks. Ultimately, Chrome is expected to take over and play a huge role in the live event.

