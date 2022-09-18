Fortnite downtime today (September 18): When will servers be back up? 

With a not-so-heavy heart, it's time to say goodbye to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Although it was met with some mixed reception, there's no denying that it offered a really good time to a lot of players. That being said, all eyes are now on the upcoming season and the storyline it'll bring with it.

However, before players get to Paradise, the downtime must first occur. This time around, Epic Games has been kind enough to offer maintenance details a day in advance. Based on official information, the update size will be larger than usual, and its release time will be radically different as well. That said, since it's the start of a brand new season, this is to be expected.

The downtime is set to occur at 2:00 am ET. It's likely that the server will be taken down 30 minutes before this occurs. Players should wrap up their late night session by 1:30 am ET. With that out of the way, it's time to move on to some of the finer details regarding the update.

How long will Fortnite downtime last today (September 18)?

As stated by the developers, the update this time around is larger than usual, which means that things will take a lot of time. Going by rough estimates, the downtime should be concluded latest by 8:00 am ET. However, things may take longer if complications occur.

Nevertheless, taking into consideration that the bulk of the Fortnite playerbase is located in the United States of America, most players will be waking up just in time to try out Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. Furthermore, given that it's a Sunday, there'll be plenty of hours in hand to grind the new battle pass and unlock cosmetics.

New content and changes coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Where to even begin on the amount of new content? For starters, Ali Hassan, aka SypherPK, is getting his own Icon Series skin added to the item shop next season. This is a major win not just for him but for the community as well.

Speaking of skins, four battle pass ones have been revealed. Although dataminers have not been able to figure out what they're called, images of them are available. On that note, Gwen Stacy from Earth-65 will most likely be the level-100 skin on the BP. She will be unlockable once players reach page 10. By saving up battle stars, gamers should be able to unlock her early at level 90.

Moving on from cosmetics, there's not much information about major map changes. Apart from a picture of sand that was tweeted out by Donald Mustard (which made no sense), it's unclear what players can expect on this front. However, it is known that Chrome will sooner or later cover the entire island. How and when this will happen remains a mystery.

Another enigma is the antagonist of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. While at first it was thought The Bloomwatcher would play its part, the introduction of Chrome has left everyone confused.

Moreover, it's currently being speculated that the antagonist may be Geno, the founder of the Imagined Order. That being said, for now, this is an unconfirmed theory. Players will have to wait for the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 cinematic trailer to get a better understanding of things.

On that note, some of the things expected to appear in the upcoming season include and are not limited to:

Motorcycles

First-Person mode

50v50 (Zero Build)

Storm King

Iron Man Gloves

Mech v2

Updated Planes

Halloween Goo Boss

Sand Borrow updated to "Blob"

Squad Heal Item

Super Storm Item

Saddle

Rocket Launchers

ATKs

Although there's no confirmation of the same, considering that these files have been updated recently, there's a good chance that at least half of them will make it in-game. With all that being said, it's time to prepare for Fortnite's downtime and jump on the hype-train.

