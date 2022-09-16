Fortnite live event: Will there be an event at the end of Chapter 3 Season 3?

Fortnite live events are incredibly popular. They draw large audiences and break records, with millions of players watching them at the same time. Unfortunately, the chances of having a live event at the end of Chapter 3 Season 3 are very slim.

Epic Games will most likely conclude the current Fortnite Battle Royale season without an event. Back in Chapter 1, there was a big live event every season, starting with Season 4. Chapters 2 and 3 haven't had as many live events.

Why there likely won't be a Fortnite live event at the end of Chapter 3 Season 3

Before Epic Games released the v21.51 Fortnite update, many players and leakers believed that the update would contain live event details. Unfortunately, the update was relatively small and added just a few quality-of-life changes, such as the Item Shop refund.

Since Epic Games hasn't added anything regarding the Fortnite live event, it is very unlikely that it will happen at the end of Chapter 3 Season 3. There are no legitimate leaks about a potential event, nor is there anything in the game data that indicates it will happen.

Planet Fortnite @PlanetFNLeaks Epic is now developing a v21.51 update. This would likely release in the last week of Season 3 and may include build-up to Season 4 (including any potential live event) Epic is now developing a v21.51 update. This would likely release in the last week of Season 3 and may include build-up to Season 4 (including any potential live event)

In Chapter 3, only one season has had a Fortnite live event. The event took place in Season 2 of the chapter and featured a fight between the loopers and the Imagined Order.

Considering that Epic Games mostly releases these events every other season, it is almost 100% certain that Chapter 3 Season 4 will feature a Fortnite live event.

The theme of the season is currently unknown, and players only know that it will be called Paradise. However, the season could focus on some important characters in Fortnite lore, including Geno, The Foundation, and even Dr. Slone.

Since there will likely be no Fortnite live event at the end of the current season, the September 18 downtime is not expected to be too long.

While players might be disappointed that there will not be a new event, at least they will not have to wait through another "To Be Continued" screen.

Previous live events in Fortnite

Epic Games released The Collision live event during Chapter 3 Season 2, and it was one of the best live events of all time. For the first time, the loopers were able to control the giant Mecha robot, using it to attack the Imagined Order and stop Dr. Slone.

The last two seasons of Chapter 2 had incredible Fortnite live events as well. Operation: Sky Fire took place at the end of Season 7, and it saw the loopers getting inside the Mothership. The end of the event resulted in complete destruction of the ship and a bunch of cubes falling down on the island. The season also featured a non-storyline live event (Ariana Grande's concert).

The chapter ended with The End event, which was incredible. The Cube Queen was defeated, and players were introduced to the Chapter 3 island in a glorious way.

The next event will most likely happen at the end of Chapter 3 Season 4. Considering how incredible the last few events have been, players are expecting something huge.

