Fortnite exploit is allowing players to own free skins for 24 hours, here's how

The latest Fortnite Battle Royale update brought a couple of quality-of-life improvements. The v21.51 update was released on Wednesday, September 7, and will be the last one of Chapter 3 Season 3.

Many were hoping that Epic Games would release files regarding a live event with the update. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case and it doesn't appear that the developers will release a live event this season.

The update wasn't big, but it has added several features that players have been asking for. Thanks to the v21.51 Fortnite update, one can no longer purchase cosmetic items by accident. If that happens, they can refund it within 24 hours.

By releasing this new feature, Epic Games has allowed players to own cosmetic items for up to a day before getting a full refund.

New Fortnite feature allows players to rent items for 24 hours

The latest update brought the so-called "Cancel Purchase" feature, which allows one to buy cosmetic items and refund them within 24 hours. Furthermore, each acquisition now requires players to hold down the purchase button instead of simply tapping it once.

Thanks to this, players can now own any cosmetic item they want for 24 hours. Furthermore, there is a simple trick which allows them to obtain items in their lockers, which can be useful.

To own items for free, Fortnite players need to enter the Item Shop and purchase any cosmetic items they like. Like with a normal purchase, the item will be added to their lockers immediately, allowing them to test it out.

From the time of purchase, players have 24 hours to get a full refund for the item and receive their V-Bucks back. To get a refund, they simply need to return to the Item Shop, choose the item they purchased, and interact with the "Cancel Purchase" button.

It's important to note that these refunds aren't the same as lifetime refunds. Using an Item Shop refund within 24 hours won't affect lifetime refunds.

More information and limitations of the new feature

Fortnite players must avail their refunds within 24 hours. Once this window expires, the purchased items will remain in their locker without the possibility of a refund.

Furthermore, they are not allowed to use cosmetic items in a match. As soon as they enter a match, these cosmetic items will become non-refundable.

Players can now rent cosmetic items for 24 hours and check out what they look like with other cosmetics (Image via Epic Games)

Finally, only purchases made with V-Bucks are allowed to be refunded. Players cannot refund real-money offers (starter packs, real-money bundles), gifted purchases, Battle Pass, Fortnite Crew, etc.

Furthermore, Fortnite: Save the World fans cannot use the 24-hour refund to retrieve their V-Bucks for purchases of Loot Llamas and other event or weekly items.

Epic Games may decide to release another Battle Royale update that will prevent players from "renting" cosmetic items and refunding them. However, this change may not happen until Chapter 3 Season 4, which is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 18.

