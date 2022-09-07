Fortnite: How to redeem your free end of Season rewards

Fortnite players will receive exclusive rewards from Epic Games with the conclusion of the ongoing Chapter 3 Season 3. Anyone who has participated in competitive play and reached the Contender League will receive a unique wrap to show off their achievements.

This is a perfect opportunity for players to earn cosmetic items that will never return to the video game again. Additionally, it's a great way to motivate players to participate in competitive game modes and reach the Contender League before the season ends.

Considering that the next season of the popular video game is just around the corner, players have less than two weeks to earn this exclusive Arena wrap. This particular cosmetic item will be given to eligible players in the first week of the new season.

In this article, we will explain how to earn the exclusive Fortnite wrap by ranking up in the Arena mode.

Exclusive Fortnite rewards at the end of Chapter 3 Season 3

Epic Games announced this exclusive Fortnite reward through its official Twitter handle. The tweet states that players will have to reach the Contender League or higher in order to qualify for the exclusive Arena wrap.

There are a few different wraps and these go all the way up to Division 10, which is the highest possible division in competitive gameplay.

Fortnite Competitive @FNCompetitive Reach Contender League or higher in Arena by the end of this season to earn an Arena Wrap. You'll receive a wrap that recognizes which division you finish the season in, all the way up to Division 10! ⚔️



This reward will be granted on the first week of the next Fortnite season. Reach Contender League or higher in Arena by the end of this season to earn an Arena Wrap. You'll receive a wrap that recognizes which division you finish the season in, all the way up to Division 10! ⚔️This reward will be granted on the first week of the next Fortnite season. https://t.co/otvknh5ysg

Furthermore, Epic Games clarified that free cosmetic items will be given to players in the very first week of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. This means that all eligible players should receive it by Sunday, September 25.

Finally, it should be noted that these rewards will only be given to those who played the Battle Royale Arena. Unfortunately, competitive players who only played the Zero Build Arena will not be eligible for this reward.

How to earn exclusive rewards

At the moment, there are 10 different divisions in the Arena mode, with three different leagues. The first league is called the Open League and features four different divisions. Unfortunately, Open League players will not be eligible for the exclusive wrap and will have to reach the Contender League to receive it.

The Contender League starts with Division 5 and players will have to earn 2,000 Hype to reach it. Interestingly, this is the league that charges 'Bus Fare', which means that players lose Hype at the start of every match. Fortnite players who reach Division 5 lose 30 Hype with each game, so they have to reach the Top 30 to break even.

There are three different leagues in Fortnite's Arena mode with a total of 10 divisions (Image via Epic Games)

The final league, called the Champions League, is locked behind a requirement of 7,500 Hype. Clearly, this is the most challenging league with the best Fortnite players in the world.

Besides the tough competition, the Champions League is where most players make big money. Unfortunately, a single match costs 70 Hype, making it extremely difficult to remain in this league without getting demoted.

Fortunately, earning the wrap is possible by simply advancing to the Contender League, which is not a very difficult task. If players manage to stay alive for long enough, they can advance to this league without getting a single elimination.

Reaching Division 5 is a requirement for the wrap and skilled players can reach this division in 10 to 15 games.

