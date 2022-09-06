Fortnite: How to get Chipset wrap

The Chipset wrap is one of the rarest cosmetic items in Fortnite Battle Royale. The wrap looks impressive and has only been out once in the Item Shop, making it extremely rare.

Not only does the wrap look great with a combination of a few colors, including blue and purple, but it's also animated and reactive.

The Chipset wrap was first released to the game on November 11, 2020, during chapter 2 of season 4, a popular season with Marvel collaboration.

Unfortunately, the wrap hasn't been out since then, and this was the only time it was available in the video game. Considering that the wrap was out for a single day, Epic Games probably decided to make it exclusive, which is why there is another way of obtaining it.

Chipset wrap can be earned by buying a Secretlab gaming chair

When the Chipset wrap was first released to the Fortnite Item Shop, players had to spend 500 V-Bucks on it. However, considering how good the wrap looks, its price tag makes a lot of sense.

Secretlab, a popular brand that makes gaming chairs and desks, teamed up with Epic Games to create a Fortnite Battle Royale gaming chair. By purchasing the exclusive gaming chair, Fortnite players will also receive the Chipset wrap.

Every cosmetic item stays in the Item Shop for at least a couple of days, yet the wrap was an exception. Epic Games likely teamed up with Secretlab a while ago and made it exclusive to everyone who purchases the TITAN Evo 2022 Fortnite Battle Bus edition gaming chair.

The cosmetic item came out almost two years ago, so it will probably never return to the Item Shop again.

It's important to note that a code for the Chipset wrap will be given to those who purchase the new gaming chair. The code can then be redeemed on Fortnite's official website. Furthermore, Fortnite players can participate in Secretlab's official giveaway for the new chair.

More cosmetic items are coming soon

The Chipset wrap is one of the best-looking cosmetic items in Fortnite Battle Royale, but buying a Secretlab gaming chair isn't an option for everyone. Fortunately, many new cosmetic items will be in the game very soon.

As many players know, Fortnite chapter 3 season 4 is just around the corner. The new season of the popular video game will be released on Sunday, September 18, 2022, and many players can't wait for it.

The new season will bring a new Battle Pass, giving players a chance to unlock more than 100 cosmetic items, including skins, pickaxes, and wraps. The best thing about the Battle Pass is that it costs only 950 V-Bucks, which makes it extremely valuable. In comparison, the cheapest Item Shop skin costs 800 V-Bucks, yet the Battle Pass will have at least five or six different skins.

Currently, two different Battle Pass skins have been leaked for the next season. Gwen Stacy, a popular Marvel character, will be coming to the video game. The goth variant of Meowscles, another popular skin first released in chapter 2, will also come with the next Battle Pass.

