Fortnite x Postparty: How to earn a free weapon wrap

The Fortnite x Postparty collaboration brings an amazing new feature to the video game and also allows players to get a unique wrap for their weapons. However, it's important to note that this wrap is not obtainable at the moment. Epic Games released it into the game data with the v21.20 update, which came out on July 6. It is currently encrypted, and it won't be long before the game developer decrypts it and makes it available to players.

This article will explain how to obtain the Fortnite x Postparty wrap when it finally becomes available. Considering that another update is just around the corner, the wrap may be released as early as Monday, July 18.

Fortnite x Postparty collaboration wrap obtainable via app download

Once Epic Games makes the official announcement of the Fortnite x Postparty collaboration, players will be able to earn the free wrap by simply downloading the Postparty application on their mobile devices.

The application hasn't been released yet, although Android users were able to sign up for its testing phase and try it out. According to reports, Epic has been working on this project for a few months, so fans can expect a finished product soon.

Many Fortnite players have heard of the Houseparty app, which brought a video chat to the video game back in 2020. This was a fantastic addition that was popular during COVID-19 lockdowns, but it was discontinued.

The Houseparty app rewarded Fortnite players for simply linking their Epic Games accounts to it, and the process will most likely be the same with the upcoming Fortnite x Postparty collaboration.

The Postparty app is being developed by the same team that developed the Houseparty app, so it's not surprising that players are once again getting free wraps.

Fortnite x Postparty collaboration brings new functionality to the video game

The Fortnite x Postparty collaboration will offer a mobile application that will allow players to record their gameplay clips and quickly share them with their friends or on social media.

Here's what the description of the app says:

"Postparty is the simplest way to capture, store and share epic gaming moments with friends and followers. How? Well, you know greatness when you see it, but you may not always think to save it. Postparty will fix that. And save your personal highlight reel in an easily accessible place."

Postparty will offer much more than just the functionality to record and share clips. It will also have a built-in video editor, which will allow players to make quick edits of their clips.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey New FREE Wrap:



"PostParty" Wrap



To celebrate the upcoming launch of Fortnite & Rocket Leagues clipping service, a brand new wrap has been added to the games files and will most likely be given for free by downloading the app when it releases. New FREE Wrap:"PostParty" WrapTo celebrate the upcoming launch of Fortnite & Rocket Leagues clipping service, a brand new wrap has been added to the games files and will most likely be given for free by downloading the app when it releases. https://t.co/j0dNvkjMfG

Saving clips with content worth sharing is not always easy if players are not recording or streaming their gameplay. While consoles and PCs offer their own clipping features, this collab will make recording and sharing clips much easier. Many players need an effective way to transfer clips from their gaming systems to their mobile phones, and that is exactly what the upcoming app will allow them to do.

Epic Games will most likely release an official Fortnite x Postparty collaboration post soon, explaining the entire process of recording and sharing clips.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far