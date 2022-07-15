How to get the Galaxy skin for free in Fortnite

Epic Games will soon release Khari, a new Galaxy skin that players will be able to win in Fortnite Battle Royale. This skin will be obtainable through an upcoming tournament that will be available to mobile players.

Khari is a cool-looking skin and will most likely become very popular. She has a Galaxy theme, which isn't surprising considering that the upcoming tournament is sponsored by Samsung. Fortunately, even non-Samsung mobile users will be able to obtain this unique Galaxy skin as long as they have a compatible Android phone,

This article will explain how to obtain Khari, the upcoming Fortnite Galaxy skin, for free.

Win new Galaxy skin by playing in Fortnite tournament

To win the new Fortnite Battle Royale skin, you will have to join the Galaxy Cup 3 tournament. This tournament will take place on July 16 and 17, and top players from every region will be able to obtain the exclusive skin.

Unfortunately, the tournament will not be playable on PCs and consoles. However, if you have a compatible Android device, head over to Fortnite.com/Android and download the video game. Alternatively, if you own a Samsung smartphone, you may download Fortnite through the Samsung Galaxy Store.

Please keep in mind that Fortnite Battle Royale is not available on the Google Play Store. There are a lot of fake applications in this store, so please do not download them as they will put your device at risk.

Once you are in the game, open the Compete tab to check when the tournament starts in your region. This is a Zero Build Solo competition, so building skills do not matter in it. In total, 10,000 players will win the new Fortnite Galaxy skin and its back bling. 4,500 of them will be from Europe and 2,300 from the NA-East region. The top 800 players from NA-West, Asia, and Brazil will get Khari, while players from the smallest regions, Oceania and Middle East, will have to finish in the top 400.

Galaxy Cup 3 scoring

Each day, Fortnite players will have two hours and seven matches to earn as many points as they can. Once again, survival plays the biggest role here and rewards the most points, as can be seen below:

Victory Royale: 30 points

2nd: 25 points

3rd: 22 points

4th: 20 points

5th: 19 points

6th: 17 points

7th: 16 points

8th: 15 points

9th: 14 points

10th: 13 points

11th - 15th: 11 points

16th - 20th: 9 points

21st - 25th: 7 points

26th - 30th: 5 points

31st - 35th: 4 points

36th - 40th: 3 points

41st - 50th: 2 points

51st - 75th: 1 point

Eliminations, evidently, are not very important. Each elimination will reward players with only one point, so it's simply not worth going for them.

Besides the new Galaxy skin and its back bling, every player who earns 8 points will receive the exclusive spray. But players bear in mind that they will have to enable two-factor authentication if they want to join this competitive tournament.

There have been leaks about the Galaxy skin coming to the Item Shop shortly after the tournament, so even if an individual doesn't manage to score enough points to win the outfit, they will still be able to purchase it later.

