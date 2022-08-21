Fortnite lore: Four members of The Seven are missing

Fortnite's storyline has been very interesting in the past few years. Ever since the events of Chapter 1 Season 3 and the first meteor hit, many players have been engrossed with the game's ever-developing lore.

The Seven is the most important organization on the island, which The Foundation leads, and its mission is to protect the Zero Point at any cost. Unfortunately, it appears that the fan-favorite organization is slowly falling apart.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



These are the kind of teasers that get me interested and hyped for the game's future, I seriously love where this is going I'm a huge fan of the "Seven disappearing out of nowhere" storyline, it's dark and mysterious and this is what I personally love to see from #Fortnite These are the kind of teasers that get me interested and hyped for the game's future, I seriously love where this is going I'm a huge fan of the "Seven disappearing out of nowhere" storyline, it's dark and mysterious and this is what I personally love to see from #FortniteThese are the kind of teasers that get me interested and hyped for the game's future, I seriously love where this is going https://t.co/pPTSh2Gksw

Epic Games released the v21.40 update on Tuesday, August 16. This update has brought many new things, including the Dragon Ball Super collaboration and map changes. However, Epic has also released a new part of the Vibin' questline with it, and this new part reveals some shocking details about The Seven.

As many Fortnite players recently found out, four members of The Seven are missing, and no one knows where they are.

The Seven is falling apart in Fortnite

The Seven has done many great things so far in the Fortnite Battle Royale storyline. Their story began in Chapter 1 Season 4, when The Visitor landed at Dusty Divot. The first chapter concluded with a couple of organization members trying to break the loop and causing the world to be sucked into the black hole.

The popular organization has played a massive role in the events of Chapter 3. Many of its members teamed up to save loopers from the Cube Queen and flip the island. They also fought against The Imagined Order, beating Dr. Slone at The Collider.

While many Fortnite players believe that The Foundation was simply chasing Geno with Jonesy, it turns out that he is missing. The Paradigm reveals this in the unreleased voice lines for the seventh part of the Vibin' questline.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker



- The Foundation, The Visitor, The Imagined and The Order are missing 🤔



(Via me and Unreleased Paradigm Voice Lines for part 7 of the vibin' quests- The Foundation, The Visitor, The Imagined and The Order are missing 🤔(Via me and @WeLove_Fortnite Unreleased Paradigm Voice Lines for part 7 of the vibin' quests- The Foundation, The Visitor, The Imagined and The Order are missing 🤔(Via me and @WeLove_Fortnite) https://t.co/LS2rb78Pxe

The Paradigm thought that The Foundation went off-world for a mission, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Unfortunately, things got even worse for The Seven.

The Visitor is also missing, and The Paradigm cannot even see tapes from the surveillance. This is very unusual since the character is well known for using technology, and he'd at least leave a trace if there was a problem.

The Sisters are gone as well

The Order and The Imagined are two fascinating Fortnite characters. They were introduced in Chapter 3 Season 2 and played a considerable role in the Resistance questline.

Unfortunately, they are missing as well. Collectively known as The Sisters, they used to be the most mysterious members of The Seven. Epic Games delayed their release until last season, but it appears that it might be a while before players see them again.

The Paradigm is one of three members of The Seven who are still on the island (Image via Epic Games)

In total, four members of The Seven are missing, which means that The Paradigm, The Scientist, and The Origin are the only members of the Fortnite organization who are still on the island.

The disappearance of The Sisters is very odd since they are related to Geno, the founder of The Imagined Order. While the two characters appear to be loyal, it will be interesting to see if they can possibly betray The Seven and join their father.

