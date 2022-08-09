Fortnite comics leak true identity of the Sisters

The Sisters used to be the most mysterious Fortnite characters. The Foundation first mentioned them during the Chapter 2 Season 6 trailer as he wanted to find them. The comic book reveals the origin of the Sisters, which is a huge shock for many Fortnite fans.

Many players correctly predicted that these two characters were affiliated with the Seven, which is precisely why The Foundation was looking for them. However, the leaked Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic book pages reveal a shocking truth about the Sisters.

Many Fortnite players know that the Sisters are The Imagined (a Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass character) and The Order (an Item Shop skin). Together, they form the Imagined Order, the organization the Seven are fighting against.

Note: This article contains spoilers from the third issue of the comics.

The Sisters may not be who we think they are

The Sisters' origins will be revealed in the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #3 comic book. The third issue is coming out on August 17, but several pages have been leaked.

It turns out that Geno, the leader of the Imagined Order, is their father. According to the comics, the leader of the evil organization is a science expert, which is why he created the Sisters and modified them genetically. He wanted them to be as perfect as possible and granted them immortality.

Geno threw the Order and the Imagined into the loop, betting they would be the first to escape it. However, they failed to do so, so he made more snapshots of them.

In Chapter 3 Season 2, Geno deleted files regarding his daughters from the IO servers. No one knows why he did it, but he probably didn't want them to learn the truth about their past.

Shortly after, Geno organized an all-out attack led by Dr. Slone. The goal was to destroy the entire island and break the loop, but fortunately, the Seven and the loopers stopped this during The Collision live event.

Where is Geno now, and will he contact his daughters?

According to the upcoming comic book, Geno's daughters are now aware of who their father is, making the storyline even more enjoyable. While they are fighting for the Seven, we don't know if they are loyal to the organization.

After all, they were affiliated with the Imagined Order at some point. The truth is that Geno and his daughters play a huge role in the storyline, so it will be interesting to follow it and see what happens.

FortTory - Fortnite leaks & news @FortTory The Sisters lore (COMIC SPOILER)



Geno is the father of the Sisters. They were genetically improved by geno in every way.



For a bet with members of the IO he sent both of them into the loop saying they would get out first. They didn't escape first and got replaced with snapshots The Sisters lore (COMIC SPOILER)Geno is the father of the Sisters. They were genetically improved by geno in every way.For a bet with members of the IO he sent both of them into the loop saying they would get out first. They didn't escape first and got replaced with snapshots

Currently, The Foundation and Jonesy are chasing after Geno and will likely fight him to try to end the Imagined Order. However, it will be interesting to see how his daughters react to his eventual demise.

After the third issue, Marvel will release the fourth issue on August 31. The fifth and final issue of the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic will be released on September 28, shortly after Chapter 3 Season 4.

Audiences will get many more interesting details about the storyline in the next few weeks and possibly more information regarding Geno.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen