A robot in Fortnite is falling in love with a member of The Seven

The Scientist is one of the most popular characters in Fortnite Battle Royale. He seems to be the brains behind The Seven and even created his own artificial intelligence engine. However, the engine seems to be in love with him.

Epic Games has released many interesting characters into the game, and players have established a connection with some of them. Fortnite's lore is amazing, and the latest addition to it is exciting.

In Chapter 3 Season 3, players received the so-called Vibin questline. Epic recently released the questline's second week, and it contains a lot of new dialogs and voice lines that reveal further information about the characters.

It turns out that The Scientist's own creation has fallen in love with him. This would be unusual in almost any other game, but anything is possible in Fortnite.

Fortnite's AI falls in love with The Scientist

The Scientist is one of the most intelligent characters in the game's lore, and he orchestrated The End event that concluded Chapter 1. The character tried to break the loop and free players, causing the entire island to be sucked into the Black Hole.

He also saved players during The End event in the final season of Chapter 2. The Scientist and the rest of The Seven teamed up to flip the island and defeat the Cube Queen.

It's Chapter 3 now, and The Scientist has created an Artificial Machine Intelligence Engine, also known as AMIE. She has been included in the new questline and the second week of quests reveals that she has feelings for her creator.

In one of the quests, AMIE was very emotional after The Scientist got mad at her. She even turned off her CPU fans, saying she doesn't deserve them for disappointing the important member of The Seven.

Later on, she solved the problem and said the following things:

"I will catch the roller coaster man in my gossamer cyberweb. He will regret crossing me. And then The Scientist will love me again! But more this time... We might get praise! From The Scientist! Oh, my favorite!"

AIME then compliments The Scientist, saying how there is nothing he can't solve with his "astonishing wit and scientific prowess."

A relationship update

Fortnite players who complete the questline will have to wait for new parts of it to be released. The new part will most likely update us on the relationship between AIME and The Scientist!

Even though AIME is just an AI, it wouldn't be surprising to see her in human form at some point in the game.

At the moment, the new parts are scheduled to be released on Tuesday, August 16. Considering that Epic Games has released most major updates on Tuesdays, this might be the day when the v21.40 update comes out.

Considering that the Fortnite Battle Royale developer will take a summer break at the end of July, the August 16 update will likely be the first major update after the summer break.

In the meantime, players may start experiencing earthquakes. These earthquakes were seen during some of the recent quests and might soon turn into a new event.

