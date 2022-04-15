Who is The Scientist in Fortnite? The brains behind Seven, explained

Several important characters have stepped into the spotlight in the last few seasons of Fortnite. The Foundation, Slone, Agent Jonesy, and a few more members of both The Imagined Order and The Seven have taken on more prominent roles as the storyline continues to unfold.

One such member is the Scientist, who has suddenly become a crucial character. He was originally introduced as part of the Season X battle pass, and a few players got the skin without the pass from a glitch. He has been an NPC on the island since the last two seasons and seems to be very important.

All of that, combined with the fact that he has given players several storyline quests, has many players wondering who the Scientist actually is.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: Who is the Scientist?

As many loopers may have guessed, the Scientist is the brains behind The Seven. He seems to be the main inventor and creates all the devices that players and other members use. He is responsible for the device uplinks from this season and all the rocket launches from the last season.

He is also one of the more controversial members of the group. He and Paradigm, who is yet to show up for the war, have a complicated history, but he seems to be more favorable to Paradigm than most.

FortTracker @FortTracker



The Scientist continues to convince The Paradigm to return to help The Seven despite their disagreements. #Fortnite Scientist Audio Log 3.The Scientist continues to convince The Paradigm to return to help The Seven despite their disagreements. #Fortnite Scientist Audio Log 3.The Scientist continues to convince The Paradigm to return to help The Seven despite their disagreements. https://t.co/eaaBptjEq7

He desperately tried to get their attention in the last season with space rocks, rocket launches, and more. The majority of the storyline quests given by the Scientist involved Paradigm and trying to get her to come back home. Most other members of The Seven disapproved of that.

If players suited up as The Scientist and talked to other NPCs from Seven, they got to witness interesting reactions towards him, suggesting that he might not be a popular person.

The Scientist (Image via SteakPunk on DeviantArt)

During one such interaction, The Foundation would say:

"I know you believe in the Paradigm. Others... disagree."

The Origin says:

"I told you. You're not getting the device back."

This implies that out of the existing members of The Seven, the Scientist is the most aloof. Not much has been revealed about the Scientist's character, though there are some interesting facts available.

He was originally voiced by JB Blanc when he first showed up, but he was replaced by comedic actor Joel McHale for his role during Chapter 3 Season 1 of Fortnite.

Additionally, he, Paradigm, and the Visitor are the only Seven members that do not include 'One of the Seven' in their character bios.

