The Scientist in Fortnite has secretly launched a 3rd Rocket ahead of Chapter 3 Season 2

With the invasion of the Fortnite island heating up, the Scientist has launched yet another recon rocket. After two failed attempts, this third one may just be their saving grace. However, it's too soon to tell.

While the rockets are intended to find The Paradigm, so far the search has been unsuccessful. It's unclear whether she is actively hiding from the recon rockets or truly cannot be found. Either way, The Seven will soon have to prepare their defenses.

With the Imagined Order now firmly established on the island, it's only a matter of time before they attack. The only question that remains is, "How do they plan on wiping out The Seven?"

The Seven and their Sanctuary are on shaky ground in Fortnite Chapter 3

Given The Seven's technological superiority, a head-on attack by the IO on the Sanctuary will not end well. The island's defenders will easily be able to fight back and win. On the other hand, the IO could win without firing a single shot.

Rather than going head-to-head with The Seven, they can simply level the island by destroying all the infrastructure on it. As seen over the last few weeks, this is exactly what has been happening.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey pak1010 has been decrypted and one of the areas destroyed by the IO drills was inside pak1010 has been decrypted and one of the areas destroyed by the IO drills was inside https://t.co/XfLKZHrGBI

With tiny craters forming on the island, the IO are slowly but surely chipping away at the defenders. If these earthquakes persist, entire POIs and landmarks may be turned into rubble. The only way to stop them would be an all-out assault on Covert Cavern, which is exactly what may happen in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Will the The Seven wage an-all out war against the Imagined Order in Fortnite?

Although the IO has the numbers on the side, The Seven has a wildcard: The Paradigm. It's likely that The Scientist is trying to find her to enlist her help for the war ahead.

However, given the uneasy tensions between her and the other members of The Seven, there's no guarantee of her helping out. This, in turn, will drastically reduce the effectiveness of any assault on the IO.

Given that they will soon have tanks on the island, penetrating their defenses will not be an easy task. Nevertheless, The Scientist is unlikely to give up on his search soon.

Hopefully, by the time Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 comes around, The Paradigm will join the ranks of The Seven, or at the very least, be found. For now, all Loopers can do is hope for the best.

