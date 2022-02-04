Fortnite is working on bringing a literal Tank into Chapter 3 

Fortnite Chapter 3 is shaping up to be one of the best Chapters in the game, with many old players returning to the game. From new NPCs to items, Epic has constantly added unique and compelling features, driving the current storyline further. Now, leaks have emerged that Fortnite will be getting a drivable giant tank in the coming days. This can be pretty big for the game and will even make getting around the island easier.

This season's Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters have already made traveling around the map fun and the newly leaked tanks might take it to the next level.

Leaks suggest Epic is planning to bring drivable Tanks in Fortnite Chapter 3

Recently, prominent data miner and leaker HYPEX shared a post, hinting at the arrival of tanks in the game. As per the leaker, the developers are working on a Tank vehicle which is codenamed "TreadVehicle."

It seems that the vehicle is still in its early stages and not much is known about the vehicle. However, HYPEX has suggested that it might be a drivable driller as "it also has those tread wheels." You can check out the tweet below.

HYPEX @HYPEX codenamed "TreadVehicle", no other info about this vehicle but i ASSUME it's a drivable driller because it also has those tread wheels.. Epic are working on a Tank vehiclecodenamed "TreadVehicle", no other info about this vehicle but i ASSUME it's a drivable driller because it also has those tread wheels.. Epic are working on a Tank vehicle 👀 codenamed "TreadVehicle", no other info about this vehicle but i ASSUME it's a drivable driller because it also has those tread wheels.. https://t.co/UWgGNYqyRN

HYPEX even mentioned that the tank would have room for a driver and 1 passenger, which can be useful for players playing in teams. Vehicles are not a new thing, and the developers have introduced many vehicles like golf carts, Ferrari cars, and others in the past. However, the addition of tanks is certainly a big thing.

Do these new tanks belong to the IO?

While the information around tanks is pretty scarce, there's a chance that these drivable drillers belong to the IO. The flipping of the island at the beginning of this season might have trapped Slone and IO guards in their underground bunkers and they might have devised these driller vehicles to get out.

We still haven't seen or heard from Slone and the increasing presence of the IO in recent weeks might be a foreshadowing of Slone's arrival in Fortnite Chapter 3.

HYPEX @HYPEX All these upcoming things are hinting more & more towards an IO & Seven war season, you can't tell me otherwise..



- Tank Vehicle

- Tactical Sprinting

- Tactical Overshield

- Clamber (Parkou/Climbing)

- Unreleased Mythic Thermal AR

- Vehicle Mods (Turrets & Possible Armor) All these upcoming things are hinting more & more towards an IO & Seven war season, you can't tell me otherwise..- Tank Vehicle- Tactical Sprinting- Tactical Overshield- Clamber (Parkou/Climbing)- Unreleased Mythic Thermal AR- Vehicle Mods (Turrets & Possible Armor) https://t.co/UqM2KHIpOV

Also Read Article Continues below

She is a smart woman and has been able to deceive loopers in the past, so it won't come as a surprise if she makes a comeback in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 live event.

Edited by R. Elahi