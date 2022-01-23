Old Fortnite YouTubers are returning to the game at an alarming rate

Fortnite Chapter 3 has been a major success, with Epic Games teleporting players to a whole other side of the map. Apart from the new flipped island, the latest Season has treated players with new mechanics, Mythic items, weapons, NPCs and more.

Chapter 3 Season 1 has attracted both new players and several old players to the island. Among the OG players returning to the game, the new Chapter sees the return of a considerable number of veteran Fortnite YouTubers to the game.

Fortnite Chapter 3 is witnessing a huge influx of Old YouTubers to the game

One of the prominent reasons behind Chapter 3's success is Epic giving players all they want. The developers have listened to the community's feedback and executed it into Chapter 3 instead of adding unnecessary mechanics and features.

Another reason for the success of the current Chapter is the return of famous OG POIs like Greasy Grove, Shifty Shafts and more recently Titled Towers. The return of the old POIs has made Chapter 3 feel a lot like Chapter 1, which is a good thing.

The start of Chapter 3 Season 1 witnessed the comeback of Ninja, one of the oldest and most popular Fortnite streamers. Courage JD also followed suit and started streaming and playing the new season after taking an extended break from the game.

More recently, Nickmercs has even made a comeback and has started streaming and playing Chapter 3 on his channel. The list doesn't end here. Like Turner' Tfue' Tenney, many old streamers have picked the game again. Players can expect to see more streamers jump on the bandwagon as Chapter 3 advances.

LAZAR @Lazarbeam I am going to give fortnite chapter 3 a good crack



I am keen to be excited for Fortnite again I am going to give fortnite chapter 3 a good crackI am keen to be excited for Fortnite again

Several content creators had stopped streaming Fortnite and deviated their attention to other titles due to a shortage of casual elements. The game has become so sweaty that the casual fun moments are few and far between.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, with Chapter 3, the developers have tried to incorporate the fun element, and it's visible. The new Spider-Man Mythic has added to the fun part, with the community lauding it as the most fun Mythic ever.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar