Fortnite player uses Spiderman mythic webshooter in ways no one imagined

Fortnite players around the world are swinging through the Artemis map in Chapter 3 Season 1 with Spider-Man's mythic web shooters. The crossover item has turned out to be a massive hit, even though it doesn't help in dealing damage to opponents.

A player has come up with the most inventive way to use Spider-Man's web shooters in Fortnite, and here is everything there is to know about it.

Fortnite player outsmarts opponents with Spider-Man's mythic web shooters

Reddit user u/Darkbrotherhood1 surprised members of r/FortNiteBR subreddit by posting one of their end game clips from Chapter 3 Season 1.

Apparently, u/Darkbrotherhood1 was stuck in a 1v1 for the Victory Royale. As expected, they built a tall structure to gain the advantage of height.

However, this was just to lure the opponent and make them believe that u/Darkbrotherhood1 was going to build as much as possible. When the opponent reached the top of the build, the player used Spider-Man's mythic web shooters to quickly reach the bottom and then destroyed the foundation.

Naturally, the opponent did not anticipate such a move during an intense 1v1 and got eliminiated due to fall damage.

u/Darkbrotherhood1 was able to get the iconic Crowned Victory Royale, and thousands of loopers in the subreddit have appreciated this out-of-the-box strategy.

Surprisingly, many players admitted that they use similar tactics against opponents who continuously build tall structures with weak foundations. From the looks of it, the 'build and edit' meta in Fortnite might change in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Other exciting features of the Spider-Man's mythic web shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Interestingly, the community has discovered many uses of mythic web shooters in Fortnite apart from just swinging.

One such feature was discovered by YouTuber GKI, who showcased how players can use traversal emotes while swinging.

Even though this feature isn't related to the meta, it is extremely fun and can help pros/content creators make remarkable clips.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is worth noting that Spider-Man's mythic web shooters will most likely leave Fortnite towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. It is a crossover item and likely won't remain in the game permanently.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider