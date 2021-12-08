Fortnite Chapter 3 Audio Logs from 'The Scientist' give a peek into the future of Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 quests are live and The Scientist's Quests are rather interesting because of the audio logs that seem to give away a lot despite being cryptic. The Scientist is an NPC in Fortnite Chapter 3 and players can locate him on the island to purchase a variety of items from him by exchanging gold bars. They can also accept quests in-game or choose them from the Quests menu.

#Fortnite Chapter 3 - Season 1 NPCs:-Agent Jones-Bao Bros-Brianiac-LT. John Llama-Bunker Jonesy-Cuddlepool-Cuddle Team Leader-Guaco-Island Nomad-Jonesy The First-Lil' Whip-Ludwig-Mancake-Shanta-Metal Team Leader-Mullet Marauder-Quackling-Ragsy-The Scientist

The Scientist is located in the main Sanctuary building on the Chapter 3 map. Players can generally spot him around the balcony and approach him to interact. Players have found some rather interesting voice lines from the character while performing his quests. They tend to provide a fair bit of knowledge about what is going on on Fortnite Island in Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped.

The Scientist's audio logs are peak at the upcoming future in Fortnite Chapter 3

The Scientist is not a new character in the game and was first spotted in the Season X Battle Pass in Chapter 1. He is an integral part of the Seven and is well known for his funny voice lines, likely given by Joel McHale. His in-game description provides a smart overlook of the character.

It’s hard to say what people admire most about the Scientist: his brilliant engineer’s mind, his dashing good looks, or how skillfully he writes his own bios.

The fact that the Scientist has been present since Chapter 1 and is an integral part of the Seven, proves he knows a lot more than he is letting in via his voice lines. While performing the 'Collect the Device' task, the Scientist is activated and he asks players to hold on to the device as he prepares the "battle plans". This reveals that a massive conflict is brewing on the new Fortnite map.

In the next quest, players have to visit the Joneses to get an objective. The Scientist wants players to keep an eye on the "dorks" so they can find out the "threat level." While nothing more about the multiple Agent Jonesys has been revealed, it seems like ever since the The End live event, Jonesy has become a suspect for the Seven.

Paradigm has also been revealed as an ally and the Scientist has confirmed that she is the key to the future of the island. These audio logs can be heard during the completion of the last quest. It is best if players attentively listen to all the audio cues in the game as they reveal a ton about what is to come in Fortnite.

Edited by Danyal Arabi