Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 teaser all but confirms Motorcycles and Brie Larson

The downtime for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is but a few hours away. Around this time, one of two things tends to happen: leakers either manage to pry information from the files or Epic Games somehow leaks the content themselves.

While this time around the update and teasers are much more organized, Donald Mustard has taken the liberty of dropping some hints. This wouldn't be such a huge deal if there was no reference material to go to, but this time around that's not the case.

Donald Mustard @DonaldMustard Fall weather is my favorite! Hope everyone is having the best weekend! Fall weather is my favorite! Hope everyone is having the best weekend! https://t.co/AUv9OPSVHb

That being said, it would apparently seem that he just confirmed the arrival of Brie Larson and motorcycles/cycles in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. While this information has to be taken with a grain of salt, he never does things on a whim.

Donald Mustard drops major hints for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 in the middle of nowhere

Z0m6ieLeaks  @Z0m6ieLeaks @DonaldMustard I love how there’s a new season tomorrow and bros in the middle of nowhere @DonaldMustard I love how there’s a new season tomorrow and bros in the middle of nowhere 💀

Donald Mustard recently posted a video on Twitter wherein he showcases the biking trail that he's currently on. After talking about the landscape and weather, he subtly shifts the topic to Brie Larson.

Apparently, he was listening to Metric's song, Black Sheep, which featured Brie Larson as the vocalist. Taking into consideration that leakers are extremely confident that she voiced a character during the Collision live event, this is by no means a coincidence.

HYPEX @HYPEX Brie Larson was 90% confirmed to be voicing the Paradigm last event so it makes perfect sense.. Brie Larson was 90% confirmed to be voicing the Paradigm last event so it makes perfect sense..

Much like Dyawne Johnson, who plays The Foundation, she is likely be introduced as The Paradigm in-game. Furthermore, since it has been confirmed that a new version of the character's skin will be present in the Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass, it backs up earlier claims as well.

Z0m6ieLeaks  @Z0m6ieLeaks The paradigm Teaser Is now officially On the Nintendo shop after being leaked way too Early! #Fortnite The paradigm Teaser Is now officially On the Nintendo shop after being leaked way too Early! #Fortnite https://t.co/7o2iWfcHKv

Apart from Brie Larson, a brand new vehicle is likely to be added in as well. Towards the end of the video, Donald Mustard pans his phone's camera towards his cycle. Taking into consideration that Epic Games was working on a motorcycle vehicle, this is likely a teaser for the same.

Although the vehicle was specified to be a motorcycle and not a cycle, he might be using it as a reference to get the message across. That being said, readers should take this information with a spoonful of optimism and wait until the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 cinematic trailer releases to see the whole picture.

HYPEX @HYPEX



Epic began working on motorcycles recently which use the same animations as riding animals. It has 2 seats + you can boost & drift. Epic also added summer surfboards back but we don't know if it's for BR or Creative! UPCOMING MOTORCYCLE VEHICLEEpic began working on motorcycles recently which use the same animations as riding animals. It has 2 seats + you can boost & drift. Epic also added summer surfboards back but we don't know if it's for BR or Creative! UPCOMING MOTORCYCLE VEHICLE 🔥Epic began working on motorcycles recently which use the same animations as riding animals. It has 2 seats + you can boost & drift. Epic also added summer surfboards back but we don't know if it's for BR or Creative! https://t.co/0uxl8fWgRk

How will the Paradigm be introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

Much like how The Foundation was brought into the game via the battle pass, The Paradigm will likely follow suit. However, it's unclear how this will be showcased in-game in a cinematic manner. Given how important the character is, a simple reveal will not suffice.

Considering the pattern, The Paradigm will be unmasked in a grand fashion. Perhaps she could be showcased in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass trailer. Another possibility is that she'll be revealed in-game cinematically. For now, this all rests on speculation and guesswork. Here's how fans reacted to the hints:

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey @DonaldMustard ain't no way I just heard Donald Mustard say Brie Larson and Scott Pilgrim in the same sentence @DonaldMustard ain't no way I just heard Donald Mustard say Brie Larson and Scott Pilgrim in the same sentence

TheRagingReaper @theragingreaper



IM SO EXCITED @DonaldMustard So motorcycles/mountain bikes, Brie Larson teasing Paradigm, and just the amazing Donald in all his gloryIM SO EXCITED @DonaldMustard So motorcycles/mountain bikes, Brie Larson teasing Paradigm, and just the amazing Donald in all his glory 💜IM SO EXCITED

fitzy @FitzyLeakz @DonaldMustard ah yes brie larson the paradigm @DonaldMustard ah yes brie larson the paradigm

With all that being said, having Brie Larson play an extremely important character in the metaverse will add another feather to the cap for Epic Games. Perhaps in-time, all other members of The Seven will also be played by star-studded celebrities in-game. When it comes to Fortnite, imagination is the limit.

