Fortnite has no shortage of Marvel superheroes. From Black Panther to Captain America and, more recently, Moon Knight, the list goes on. With Disney and Epic looking to collaborate for the long term, this trend is bound to continue for years to come.

In fact, the Zero War comics stand testament to this collaboration. While not everyone is happy with Christos Gage's rendition of events happening outside the main island, they do add to the game's lore.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Christos Gage @Christosgage First, Singularity and Paradigm are NOT the same person. (It was indeed hinted they were, but that was a misdirection.) Singularity is a member of the Order and she helped build the mech, while Paradigm piloted it (and I think also helped with the building). First, Singularity and Paradigm are NOT the same person. (It was indeed hinted they were, but that was a misdirection.) Singularity is a member of the Order and she helped build the mech, while Paradigm piloted it (and I think also helped with the building). The Singularity and Paradigm are NOT the same person according to Christos Gage, someone who wrote the Zero War comics. twitter.com/Christosgage/s… The Singularity and Paradigm are NOT the same person according to Christos Gage, someone who wrote the Zero War comics. twitter.com/Christosgage/s…

Speaking of which, it seems as if Singularity is going through an identity crisis. According to prominent leakers, this has to do with the fact that Brie Larson might be playing The Paradigm in Fortnite. Here's a breakdown of everything related to this situation.

Amidst a lot of confusion, Brie Larson could be coming to Fortnite

A few hours ago, Christos Gage took to Twitter to share some interesting information. During a conversation with Donald Mustard, he was reportedly told that The Paradigm and Singularity are not the same person. Easy enough to digest this information, right? Wrong.

"It was indeed hinted they were, but that was a misdirection." According to Donald Mustard and Zero War writer Christos Gage, Singularity and The Paradigm are NOT the same person."It was indeed hinted they were, but that was a misdirection." #Fortnite According to Donald Mustard and Zero War writer Christos Gage, Singularity and The Paradigm are NOT the same person."It was indeed hinted they were, but that was a misdirection." #Fortnite https://t.co/U0gRAwMOvh

For newcomers to the metaverse, this may seem like a case of mistaken identity, but for longtime fans, this makes no sense. Given that both characters looked similar in design and were present at similar in-game events, it was always taken for granted that they were one and the same.

Furthermore, since The Paradigm flipped sides and joined the Imagined Order, as confirmed by the tapes and comics, it was undeniable proof that she herself was Singularity. However, this is not the case. Long story short, all this was done on purpose to serve as a misdirection. Here's what Christos Gage had to say:

"Singularity and Paradigm are NOT the same person. (It was indeed hinted they were, but that was a misdirection.) Singularity is a member of the Order and she helped build the mech, while Paradigm piloted it (and I think also helped with the building)."

HYPEX @HYPEX Seems like Donald Mustard did this Paradigm / Singularity "misdirection" just to pave the way for a Brie Larson ICON skin as Paradigm, which makes sense with the unreleased armored version, just like what they did with The Rock. Seems like Donald Mustard did this Paradigm / Singularity "misdirection" just to pave the way for a Brie Larson ICON skin as Paradigm, which makes sense with the unreleased armored version, just like what they did with The Rock. https://t.co/vxCU1mQn2F

So why the deception and lies? Well, there's a good reason. According to HYPEX, Donald Mustard did this on purpose to bring in Brie Larson as an Icon skin. She will reportedly be playing The Paradigm in the metaverse. Furthermore, it was more or less confirmed that she voiced the character in the last live event.

This follows the same pattern as the collaboration with Dyawne Johnson, who plays The Foundation in Fortnite. This would also explain why the Captain Marvel skin in-game looks nothing like her on-screen character. However, not everyone is happy about this plot twist in the lore.

This doesnt feel like misdirection.

Saying Singularity went by multiple names, comics saying SHE built the mech, and the similarities in design all feel like direct hinting that they were the same.

Feels like this could have changed so Brie Larson could be Paradigm... @Christosgage *blinks*This doesnt feel like misdirection.Saying Singularity went by multiple names, comics saying SHE built the mech, and the similarities in design all feel like direct hinting that they were the same.Feels like this could have changed so Brie Larson could be Paradigm... @Christosgage *blinks*This doesnt feel like misdirection.Saying Singularity went by multiple names, comics saying SHE built the mech, and the similarities in design all feel like direct hinting that they were the same.Feels like this could have changed so Brie Larson could be Paradigm... https://t.co/vRIACCiqWi

"Fortnite finally makes their storyline make sense and then goes and ruins it like always" - Community weighs in on lore

Since The Paradigm and Singularity were always considered the same person, this new bit of information is rather odd to digest. Given the circumstances, many feel that this is being done just to accommodate Brie Larson as The Paradigm. Here's how a few fans feel about it:

AJ @KingAJ127 @iFireMonkey This is just another misdirection to that misdirection to throw us off again in a different direction @iFireMonkey This is just another misdirection to that misdirection to throw us off again in a different direction

Ryder LS @BillyBo22937936 @iFireMonkey What the hell are the story writers smoking... they're just making shit up at this point lmao @iFireMonkey What the hell are the story writers smoking... they're just making shit up at this point lmao

Spunky @ItsSpunky_ @iFireMonkey Oh so that means we're gonna see another unmasking in a cinematic, only this time it's gonna be Brie Larson instead of The Rock @iFireMonkey Oh so that means we're gonna see another unmasking in a cinematic, only this time it's gonna be Brie Larson instead of The Rock https://t.co/LDlJziujqp

thanks @Christosgage can you tell donald he might be one of the worst writers I’ve ever seenthanks @Christosgage can you tell donald he might be one of the worst writers I’ve ever seenthanks

While this deception and mistaken identity seems random at best, Christos Gage mentions that's not the case. Here are more excerpts from the conversation with Donald Mustard:

Christos Gage @Christosgage Scientist hoped he was talking to Paradigm, but wasn't sure. Could've been a trap, her suit's A.I., her unconscious/comatose mind speaking through the armor, any number of things. So until they found her on the Ice Moon it wasn't confirmed to be her. Scientist hoped he was talking to Paradigm, but wasn't sure. Could've been a trap, her suit's A.I., her unconscious/comatose mind speaking through the armor, any number of things. So until they found her on the Ice Moon it wasn't confirmed to be her.

Christos Gage @Christosgage Scientist hoped it was her but until he knew for sure he was ready for anything and didn't want to get his hopes up. (In reality, it was her unconscious/subconscious mind talking through her armor.) Scientist hoped it was her but until he knew for sure he was ready for anything and didn't want to get his hopes up. (In reality, it was her unconscious/subconscious mind talking through her armor.)

Despite an explanation being provided, many fans still feel that there's a huge plothole in the storyline and lore that doesn't add up. Hopefully, Brie Larson being revealed as The Paradigm will help loopers forget about the incident and enjoy the game.

Timeless Order @timelessorder Paradigm was a pilot for the Seven, who aided in building the Mecha, while Singularity was an IO agent who led the whole process.



Donald used his Twitter location back in the Final Showdown to give dialogue to the characters, with one being "We are Singularity!" 2/3 Paradigm was a pilot for the Seven, who aided in building the Mecha, while Singularity was an IO agent who led the whole process.Donald used his Twitter location back in the Final Showdown to give dialogue to the characters, with one being "We are Singularity!" 2/3

Timeless Order @timelessorder 3/3 So, while this could be considered a retcon, it isn't something as major as people think. Epic's policies of not communicating their story just alienate the community, but Gage helped avoid quite a mess. Please send him lots of love!3/3 So, while this could be considered a retcon, it isn't something as major as people think. Epic's policies of not communicating their story just alienate the community, but Gage helped avoid quite a mess. Please send him lots of love! 💕 3/3

While it may seem like sloppy writing, it has to be kept in mind that Fortnite evolves on the fly. Although many collaborations and elements are planned months or years in advance, some are added as an afterthought. At times, they don't sync as well as anticipated. It remains to be seen how Epic Games handles this potential collaboration.

