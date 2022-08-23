Fortnite has no shortage of Marvel superheroes. From Black Panther to Captain America and, more recently, Moon Knight, the list goes on. With Disney and Epic looking to collaborate for the long term, this trend is bound to continue for years to come.
In fact, the Zero War comics stand testament to this collaboration. While not everyone is happy with Christos Gage's rendition of events happening outside the main island, they do add to the game's lore.
Speaking of which, it seems as if Singularity is going through an identity crisis. According to prominent leakers, this has to do with the fact that Brie Larson might be playing The Paradigm in Fortnite. Here's a breakdown of everything related to this situation.
Amidst a lot of confusion, Brie Larson could be coming to Fortnite
A few hours ago, Christos Gage took to Twitter to share some interesting information. During a conversation with Donald Mustard, he was reportedly told that The Paradigm and Singularity are not the same person. Easy enough to digest this information, right? Wrong.
For newcomers to the metaverse, this may seem like a case of mistaken identity, but for longtime fans, this makes no sense. Given that both characters looked similar in design and were present at similar in-game events, it was always taken for granted that they were one and the same.
Furthermore, since The Paradigm flipped sides and joined the Imagined Order, as confirmed by the tapes and comics, it was undeniable proof that she herself was Singularity. However, this is not the case. Long story short, all this was done on purpose to serve as a misdirection. Here's what Christos Gage had to say:
"Singularity and Paradigm are NOT the same person. (It was indeed hinted they were, but that was a misdirection.) Singularity is a member of the Order and she helped build the mech, while Paradigm piloted it (and I think also helped with the building)."
So why the deception and lies? Well, there's a good reason. According to HYPEX, Donald Mustard did this on purpose to bring in Brie Larson as an Icon skin. She will reportedly be playing The Paradigm in the metaverse. Furthermore, it was more or less confirmed that she voiced the character in the last live event.
This follows the same pattern as the collaboration with Dyawne Johnson, who plays The Foundation in Fortnite. This would also explain why the Captain Marvel skin in-game looks nothing like her on-screen character. However, not everyone is happy about this plot twist in the lore.
"Fortnite finally makes their storyline make sense and then goes and ruins it like always" - Community weighs in on lore
Since The Paradigm and Singularity were always considered the same person, this new bit of information is rather odd to digest. Given the circumstances, many feel that this is being done just to accommodate Brie Larson as The Paradigm. Here's how a few fans feel about it:
While this deception and mistaken identity seems random at best, Christos Gage mentions that's not the case. Here are more excerpts from the conversation with Donald Mustard:
Despite an explanation being provided, many fans still feel that there's a huge plothole in the storyline and lore that doesn't add up. Hopefully, Brie Larson being revealed as The Paradigm will help loopers forget about the incident and enjoy the game.
While it may seem like sloppy writing, it has to be kept in mind that Fortnite evolves on the fly. Although many collaborations and elements are planned months or years in advance, some are added as an afterthought. At times, they don't sync as well as anticipated. It remains to be seen how Epic Games handles this potential collaboration.