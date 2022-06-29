3 Fortnite marvel skins better than original (& 3 from DC)

As of Chapter 3 Season 3, more than 50% of skins in Fortnite are collaborative. However fans decipher this, it is evident from the stats that players enjoy these collaborations.

Skins and outfit purchases contribute a generous portion to Epic Games' revenue, and to perpetuate that, the developers try to introduce things that loopers like and want to see.

Video games and superheroes go hand in hand. It is only natural for them to trade places and collaborate to give people a different experience that cannot be recreated otherwise.

Fortnite is no stranger to superhero crossovers. To date, the title has had collaborations with Marvel, DC, Naruto, and many other franchises.

The first two superhero franchises have a profusion of skins in the game. Both have introduced a plethora of characters from their individual universes. While characters are superfluous, some are better designed than others.

Best Marvel skins in Fortnite

1) Mystique

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, Mystique could be obtained upon reaching level 80 in the Battle Pass. The outfit comes equipped with her shape-shifting ability, and this unique superpower is what makes this outfit a pay-to-win.

Mystique can morph into the outfit of her latest elimination, an ability that comes in handy in multiplayer modes. Users can easily change into their latest elimination and infiltrate the opponent squad. The outfit also comes with four different edit styles.

2) Spider-Man

One of the most recurring superheroes in the game, Spider-Man is a fan favorite and was an instant hit when first introduced. The community's overwhelming response to the skin paved the way for newer outfits to arrive in the game.

Spider-Man's popularity in Fortnite can be measured by the fact that the developers again launched an entirely different skin to commemorate Marvel x Fortnite: Zero Wars. The title already has the OG Spider-Man and Spider-Man: No Way Home skins.

3) Venom

Chapter 2 had some of the best Fortnite collaborations, as Marvel ruled it all.

Under this spell, Venom was introduced to the game. Twice. This character's default style is Venom symbiote in Eddie Brock's body, while the extreme style is in Lee Price's.

The Venom set was also offered as an award to winners of the Venom Cup, a Marvel knockout LTM. Later in Chapter 2 Season 8, the Eddie Brock set was released. Eddie's outfit was based on the character from the Venom: Let There Be Carnage movie.

Best DC skins in Fortnite

1) Batman

The Dark Knight needs no introduction. Batman is undoubtedly the world's most famous superhero.

He is to DC what Spider-Man is to Marvel. It would have been unnatural if Fortnite didn't collaborate with DC. Batman is the most involved superhero in the game and has a dedicated spinoff comic book series with The Foundation.

The game has the Armoured Batman outfit, the OG Batman comic book outfit, the Batman: Zero Point skin, and the Batman Who Laughs outfit. This diverse offering of outfits, plus the comic book and timeline integration, speaks of his importance to the game.

2) Harley Quinn

Gotham City's maiden of mayhem, Harley Quinn, is a fan-favorite DC character that made its way into the game in Chapter 2 Season 1, as part of the Gotham City set.

She was offered in two different edit styles. The first one was from Suicide Squad, and the second one was from Birds of Prey.

The character came with its own set of challenges, which could transform Lil Monster XoXo Harley to Always Fantablous Harley upon completion. The Fortnite x Batman comic book also introduced the Harley Quinn DC Rebirth skin.

3) Superman

Loopers finally got their "It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Superman" moment when the iconic Kryptonian flew into the game in Chapter 2 Season 7. He arrived on the island on a mission to restore Clark Kent's memories with the help of the Armoured Batman and the Beast Boy.

The Superman outfit came intact with a plethora of cosmetics, including his iconic cape and his hidden identity emote. The skin also had a Shadow edit style.

The Shadow Superman skin is from Superman's resurrection in the comics and was also seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

