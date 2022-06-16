Fortnite Spider-Man Zero: Skin, pickaxe, and other cosmetics revealed

Spider-Man entered Fortnite at the start of Chapter 3 Season 1, and Epic Games is adding another skin celebrating the wall-crawler.

The Zero variant of his Spidey Suit was introduced in the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic series. And players who purchased the comic were able to use a code to obtain the suit early.

Now, leaks suggest that this skin will be arriving in the Item Shop very soon with an entire set of cosmetics. The skin, a back bling, a pickaxe, and an emote have been revealed through those leaks, prepping players for their upcoming availability.

Full Spider-Man Zero cosmetic set has been revealed in Fortnite by leakers

According to prominent leaker Shiina, the Spider-Man Zero suit and other cosmetics will be arriving in the Fortnite Item Shop on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The video above, before the subheading, by iFireMonkey shows the items off.

There has been no confirmation as of yet regarding if the skin will come in a bundle or how much the entire set will cost in terms of V-Bucks. It is also unknown if there will be any discounts to be applied by those who already own the skin.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Spider-Man Zero will be in the Item Shop on June 16, alongside a new emote and pickaxe! Spider-Man Zero will be in the Item Shop on June 16, alongside a new emote and pickaxe!

Players can expect a handful of items in the shop when the skin is released. Here is everything that comes in the set:

Spider-Man Zero outfit

Spider Drone back bling

Web Slicer harvesting tool

Spidey Landing emote

The inclusion of these items along with the outfit contributes to its already huge long list of superheroes and superhero-based items in the game. Moreover, fans of the wall-crawling, web-shooting Marvel hero will definitely want to get their hands on all of the cosmetics and wear them on their way to a Victory Royale.

Shiina @ShiinaBR The new Spider-Man emote & pickaxe just got decrypted!



(Available tomorrow!) The new Spider-Man emote & pickaxe just got decrypted!(Available tomorrow!) https://t.co/JAiFtuhnQF

Players can also currently obtain the skin by purchasing the Zero Point crossover comic, as well. A code can be found in the physical version of the comic book that can be redeemed to get the Spider-Man Zero outfit.

Players have a lot to look forward to

More Marvel-themed Zero Point and Zero War crossover cosmetics will be coming to Fortnite, and Marvel Unlimited subscribers can reap the benefits. But to do this, they will have to wait till September 8. Between that date and October 28, any Marvel Unlimited subscriber who has read all five issues through the service will receive an email with a code that provides all of the cosmetics.

Epic Games incorrectly shared a blog post that stated that the digital version of the comics would have the codes. It has since been corrected, but those who purchased the digital version before the correction can contact Marvel Customer Support. They'll be making sure that those players receive the cosmetics they paid for.

Otherwise, players can simply wait for the Item Shop listing to take place and get their hands on the whole set at once.

