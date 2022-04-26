Where to buy and redeem the Fortnite x Marvel Zero War comic book codes

Epic Games has revealed a lot of new details about the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic book series. Players will be able to unlock some exclusive in-game items with comic books. However, players will have to purchase the individual issues to get the codes and redeem the items.
Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics will be released in June, and players will be able to read new entries in the crossover universe. Below are the release dates of all the five issues of the comic series:
- Issue 1: June 8, 2022
- Issue 2: July 13, 2022
- Issue 3: August 17, 2022
- Issue 4: August 31, 2022
- Issue 5: September 28, 2022
Epic Games also announced rewards with each issue. While two rewards are exclusive to comic books, the other three will be made available at the Item Shop at a later date.
Where to purchase Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics and redeem codes
Epic Games has announced all the countries where fans can purchase comic issues on the launch date and later. The countries are Andorra, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, France, Belgium, Germany, Greece, Holland, Hungary, Italy, Monaco, Poland, Portugal, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, the United States, and Vatican City.
The issues will also be released in other South American countries and the release date is expected to be announced later. The issues will be available in stores, however, Epic Games recommends that fans pre-order copies from their retailers. Fans of the comics can also purchase the issues from the Marvel Comics app.
To redeem the rewards from the comic issues, all players need to do is purchase the comic issue and enter the redeem code from inside the book at fortnite.com/redeem.
Below are all the rewards players will receive from the redeem codes from the books:
- Issue 1: Spider-Man-based Outfit
- Issue 2: Iron Man-based Wrap
- Issue 3: Wolverine-based Pickaxe
- Issue 4: Spray based on Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War
- Issue 5: Loading Screen based on the same
- Bonus outfit for redeeming all the rewards
The first three rewards will also be available in the Item Shop at a later date. All players will be eligible to purchase these items.