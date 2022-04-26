Where to buy and redeem the Fortnite x Marvel Zero War comic book codes

Epic Games has revealed a lot of new details about the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic book series. Players will be able to unlock some exclusive in-game items with comic books. However, players will have to purchase the individual issues to get the codes and redeem the items.

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War Variant #1 Cover! Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War Variant #1 Cover! https://t.co/lxniZfCTiL

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics will be released in June, and players will be able to read new entries in the crossover universe. Below are the release dates of all the five issues of the comic series:

Issue 1: June 8, 2022

Issue 2: July 13, 2022

Issue 3: August 17, 2022

Issue 4: August 31, 2022

Issue 5: September 28, 2022

Epic Games also announced rewards with each issue. While two rewards are exclusive to comic books, the other three will be made available at the Item Shop at a later date.

Where to purchase Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics and redeem codes

Epic Games has announced all the countries where fans can purchase comic issues on the launch date and later. The countries are Andorra, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, France, Belgium, Germany, Greece, Holland, Hungary, Italy, Monaco, Poland, Portugal, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, the United States, and Vatican City.

Wolverine @itsthewolverine bit.ly/3rTitCc Wolverine escapes the clutches of Doctor Slone in a new ' @FortniteGame x Marvel: Zero War' #1 cover by @JohnCassaday Wolverine escapes the clutches of Doctor Slone in a new '@FortniteGame x Marvel: Zero War' #1 cover by @JohnCassaday: bit.ly/3rTitCc https://t.co/qJweqdO7jN

The issues will also be released in other South American countries and the release date is expected to be announced later. The issues will be available in stores, however, Epic Games recommends that fans pre-order copies from their retailers. Fans of the comics can also purchase the issues from the Marvel Comics app.

ShadowOpsFN @GhostOpsFN The Fortnite X Marvel Zero War Comic Book codes have been revealed! The Fortnite X Marvel Zero War Comic Book codes have been revealed! https://t.co/eBMuEpT9UR

To redeem the rewards from the comic issues, all players need to do is purchase the comic issue and enter the redeem code from inside the book at fortnite.com/redeem.

Below are all the rewards players will receive from the redeem codes from the books:

Issue 1: Spider-Man-based Outfit

Issue 2: Iron Man-based Wrap

Issue 3: Wolverine-based Pickaxe

Issue 4: Spray based on Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War

Issue 5: Loading Screen based on the same

Bonus outfit for redeeming all the rewards

The first three rewards will also be available in the Item Shop at a later date. All players will be eligible to purchase these items.

Edited by Saman