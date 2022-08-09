Marvel x Fortnite collaboration saga is far from over, confirms Donald Mustard

It's no secret that Epic Games and Disney have an outstanding partnership when it comes to Fortnite. It goes without saying that it was one of the best in the game, and the positive feedback has been far greater than anyone could have anticipated.

With Fortnite currently in Chapter 3 Season 3, loopers are now wondering if Epic is done with Marvel on a grand scale. Well, according to Donald Mustard, things are just getting started.

Since the start of Chapter 3, multiple characters that are owned by Disney have been featured in the game via the Battle Pass. However, the crowning jewel is their ongoing collaboration with Marvel.

Given how popular the MCU has become, the demand for cosmetics has increased in-game over time. All of this can be traced back to one singular event in the metaverse known as the Nexus War. Everything in this season was Marvel-themed as well.

The Marvel saga seems to be endless in Fortnite

Back in 2020, during an interview with This Week in Marvel, Donald Mustard hinted at his grand plans to fill the metaverse with content from the MCU. Over the course of the conversation, he had this to say:

"We call this season (Chapter 2 Season 4) Nexus War because this is just the start. This is the start of a lot of stuff that we have planned for many years in this Marvel integration. This is not the end. This is just the beginning."

As promised, the Nexus War was indeed the beginning of things being set in motion in Fortnite. Over the following months, more and more MCU assets were brought into the game. As of now, there are 52 characters from Marvel that are within the metaverse. According to leaks and theories, many more are on the way.

Mustard continued by saying:

"Even now, we're plotting out what are some of the big, cool things that we're doing next year and the year after that. I have so many favorite characters and it's going to take years to get them into this world. "

Given that the characters and scenarios have to be brought in organically, the build-up will take some time. Having said that, things are coming to fruition this year.

By the end of September 2022, all six issues of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War would have been released. Based on speculation, the Zero War is a continuation of sorts from the original Nexus War.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



THIS CONTAINS A BIG STORY SPOILER, DON'T READ FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO KNOW IT Here's some information about Fortnite/Marvel: Zero War Issue #3 that I could already readTHIS CONTAINS A BIG STORY SPOILER, DON'T READ FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO KNOW IT Here's some information about Fortnite/Marvel: Zero War Issue #3 that I could already read 👀❗️ THIS CONTAINS A BIG STORY SPOILER, DON'T READ FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO KNOW IT ❗️ https://t.co/cFMMvOWJoH

While this may not seem to hold any significance at first, the comic's storyline runs parallel to the game. According to leaker iFireMonkey, major backstories are being showcased in the comics to help build narratives. If rumors are true, another full-blown Marvel season is just beyond the horizon.

All this is just the tip of the iceberg. Based on how Epic functions, roughly a dozen new Marvel outfits are likely to be added to the game in the coming months. The first of which has already been added via Crew. More can be expected to be seen when Chapter 3 Season 4 goes live.

Is having so many Marvel tie-ups good for Fortnite?

While good or bad is subjective, what can be said with surety is the hype factor. With the MCU building towards its next phase, there's a lot of anticipation and expectation from the franchise. If some of that can be transitioned into the game and showcased correctly, it will bring a lot of revenue and new players as well.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz What if fortnite announced their seasons like MARVEL What if fortnite announced their seasons like MARVEL https://t.co/xcMfUu2Wrw

On that note, Fortnite is becoming more reliant on collaborations to tell the story with each passing season, which has led to some originality being diluted. Then again, given how endless and open-ended the metaverse is, who's to say if the MCU is not part of Fortnite in the grand scheme of things?

All said and done, while Epic Games has taken time with the crossovers and done things in an orderly manner, not everyone is happy with so many crossovers. Many feel that it's time Epic Games gives things a break and focuses on bonafide original content that doesn't involve collaborations.

Given how things have progressed since the Nexus War, Marvel has become a staple feature in-game. Like it or not, for as long as MCU exists, it will be featured in Fortnite time and time again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan