How Fortnite is connected to pretty much everything: The metaverse debate explained

Since its inception, the Fortnite metaverse has grown to be an expansive network that is connected to pretty much everything. Over the last few years, Epic Games' Battle Royale title has extended beyond being just a game and is now a unique experience that is every gamer's dream.

Epic Games' CEO Tim Sweeny was talking about the metaverse long before the term became popular. For the uninitiated, a metaverse is a virtual world where people can connect and interact with one another. They can have their own avatars, participate in all sorts of activities, and have fun together.

Players often end up asking what makes Fortnite a metaverse and how it is different from other games. The answer lies in all the rampant collaborations that are now a part of the game. Raging from fashion brands and music artists to games and movies, the Battle Royale has everything fans could ever ask for.

Things that are a part of the Fortnite metaverse

Epic Games' own reality begins with the immersive storyline surrounding the Battle Royale game. This allows players to feel like they're part of something beyond the game and helps them connect to the experience. In fact, developers have even accepted that they had to change the storyline sometimes depending on the popular demand from players.

This experience gets even better when Epic Games makes collaborations a part of the storyline itself. Having entire seasons dedicated to Marvel/DC or having Naruto and Team 7 take on the Cube Queen are things players will only see in the Battle Royale game.

Fortnite News @SentinelCentral Fortnite is becoming more like a platform each passing day.



Wether you like ‘em or not, all these collabs set up Donald Mustard’s plan to create a Metaverse where you can play as Kratos driving in a Ferrari with Ariana Grande & Thor.



Excited to see what the future holds! Fortnite is becoming more like a platform each passing day.Wether you like ‘em or not, all these collabs set up Donald Mustard’s plan to create a Metaverse where you can play as Kratos driving in a Ferrari with Ariana Grande & Thor.Excited to see what the future holds!

In fact, Fortnite being related to everything extends outside the game as well. With offerings like a Monopoly board, comic books associated with Marvel and DC, and Balenciaga merchandise, fans can experience the metaverse even outside the game.

What does the future of the Fortnite metaverse look like?

Epic Games features collabs through storylines, events, and skins. But it doesn't stop there. Fortnite also sees concerts, political discussions, and movie screenings taking place on a recurring basis to allow players to interact with one another.

Ginoa NFT & Metaverse Appraisal @ginoa_io Fortnite grew from game to #Metaverse in an organic way: People began lingering in Fortnite‘s 3D world after they were done playing, just to hang out with friends. Picking up on this, Epic Games began hosting planned events for Fortniters, such as concerts and movie previews. Fortnite grew from game to #Metaverse in an organic way: People began lingering in Fortnite‘s 3D world after they were done playing, just to hang out with friends. Picking up on this, Epic Games began hosting planned events for Fortniters, such as concerts and movie previews. 👾 https://t.co/NzcdhfWFEw

However, there is still a lot more that fans can expect from this metaverse going forward. Rumors suggest that the game will also see a movie adaptation in the near future.

Apart from that, Epic Games and Time Sweeny have various interesting ideas in the works to ensure that the metaverse is a dynamic one.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh