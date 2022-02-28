How to redeem Fortnite x Marvel Zero War comic skins for free

Fortnite's collaboration with Marvel was one of the most successful in the history of the game. The collaboration event released several cosmetics. The bundle of skins and other in-game items have been a massive revenue-generating source for the publisher.

This highly successful collboate is all set for a redux. The latest reports project that the two organizations have partnered on a collaboration that will assemble several superheroes in a comic series called Marvel Zero War.

From their end, Epic Games will release exclusive skins that players can claim and add to their inventories. This article dives into the redemption process for the Marvel Zero War comic skins.

Fortnite x Marvel Zero War comic skins can be claimed through a special code

Fortnite News 🏙 @FortniteBR Each issue of the new Marvel Comics will include a code for an in-game cosmetic. All redeemable items will be available in the shop at a later date. #Fortnite Each issue of the new Marvel Comics will include a code for an in-game cosmetic. All redeemable items will be available in the shop at a later date. #Fortnite https://t.co/wrNwKOB4Kx

This is not the first time Epic Games will release a superhero-based comic book series. Players might recall that the Batman comics created quite a stir in the community and embedded itself as a desirable item. It eventually became a highly coveted item that loopers would vie for.

The upcoming Fortnite x Marvel Zero War comic series is also expected to reach the zenith of popularity. According to the report, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron-Man, and Shuri are teaming up for the Zero War.

It is expected that these superhero skins will be available in the game. The comic series will consist of five issues. Each issue will contain a specific code that can be redeemed in-game. This is how Marvel and Epic Games ensure that players are fully immersed in the campaign.

What the Marvel Zero War comic series is offering

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Here is the plot of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War Here is the plot of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War https://t.co/b6E06BaR7m

Fortnite x Marvel – Nexus War: Thor comic series was the previous collaboration between the two organizations. The series was released in 2020 and it was revealed that a crystallized fragment of Zero Point was ported to the Marvel universe.

The upcoming comic series, expected to be released in June 2021, will feature a gang of superheroes trying to find this piece in Zero Point.

About the collaboration, Marvel said:

"Following the success of the 2020 crossover, FORTNITE X MARVEL – NEXUS WAR: THOR, the upcoming mini-series collaboration with Fortnite will feature some of Marvel’s greatest heroes including Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man and Shuri. The comic’s story follows the inhabitants on the Island who are locked in what seems to be a never-ending war, and only one thing has the potential to turn the tide—a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point that was cast into the Marvel Universe. Spider-Man and Wolverine team up with Shuri and several fan-favorites from Fortnite to hunt down the elusive Zero Shard."

The prospect of an upcoming comic series collaboration between Epic Games and Marvel looks quite promising. The previous collaboration brought a lot of joy and new content to the community. Hopefully, the streak will continue as loopers have another shot at acquiring premium skins that are likely to become coveted items later.

