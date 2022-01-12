Fortnite player proves why Spiderman skin is Pay-to-win & Pay-to-lose simultaneously

Fortnite players are quickly completing their Battle Pass and unlocking the Spider-Man skin. The community is naturally distressed that the Spider-Man crossover will end with Season 1, and the web-shooters will be vaulted permanently as well.

While some loopers believe that Spider-Man skin is pay-to-win, others have claimed that it is pay-to-lose. Interestingly, a player has proven that the skin is beneficial and bad at the same time.

Here's everything players need to know about the pay-to-win as well as the pay-to-lose nature of Spider-Man skin.

How is Spider-Man skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 pay-to-win?

Reddit user u/BafilaCz surprised members of r/FortNiteBR by posting a short clip of the Spider-Man skin. Apparently, they were able to hide between metal sheets while also getting a clear view of the opponent.

The video indisputably proves that Spider-Man can suspiciously hide between metal structures. The opponent aimed on the metal structure for three long seconds and it was surprising how they could not spot the superhero with his head clearly out of the metal sheet.

Another way that the Spider-Man skin is pay-to-win was showcased by prominent YouTuber 'Nick Eh 30'. The built-in emote of the skin called Neighborly Hang helps players in hanging above doors, and naturally, opponents never check such angles when entering a building.

How is the Spider-Man skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 pay-to-lose

Surprisingly, the Neighborly Hang emote is also the reason why the Spider-Man skin is pay-to-lose. In the Reddit post embedded above, u/BafilaCz was able to fool their opponent once, but over-confidence soon led to their early elimination.

From the looks of it, the Neighborly Hang emote severely impacts the hitbox. When the Reddit user used the emote, the opponent was able to shoot them through metal and eliminate them.

While hanging, Spider-Man skin's hitbox also moves and players should not expect it to stay in its original position. For instance, in the aforementioned clip, the skin's hitbox somehow passed a solid wall leaving the player vulnerable.

Regardless, such moments are rare and won't affect the regular gameplay of players. They should certainly level up their Battle Pass quickly and swing across the map as Spider-Man himself.

The XP glitches in Chapter 3 Season 1 have made the XP grind easier than ever, as loopers can accumulate over 100,000 XP in seconds.

