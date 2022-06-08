Motorcycles are coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Vehicles are an integral part of Fortnite. Although they require fuel to run, they are worth the effort and upkeep. Once inside, players are relatively safe from gunfire and fall damage to an extent. Speaking of which, one of the most anticipated ones is probably getting ready to make a debut in-game.

According to HYPEX and other prominent leakers, Epic Games has been hard at work creating motorcycles for the game. Although they are in development, it's unclear when they will be added to the game. It could be in the next few weeks or perhaps even next season.

Epic began working on motorcycles recently which use the same animations as riding animals. It has 2 seats + you can boost & drift. Epic also added summer surfboards back but we don't know if it's for BR or Creative! UPCOMING MOTORCYCLE VEHICLEEpic began working on motorcycles recently which use the same animations as riding animals. It has 2 seats + you can boost & drift. Epic also added summer surfboards back but we don't know if it's for BR or Creative! UPCOMING MOTORCYCLE VEHICLE 🔥Epic began working on motorcycles recently which use the same animations as riding animals. It has 2 seats + you can boost & drift. Epic also added summer surfboards back but we don't know if it's for BR or Creative! https://t.co/0uxl8fWgRk

Nevertheless, there are a few concrete details that can be shared with readers. While they are subject to change, they provide an insight into what can be expected from the new vehicle type. Here's everything players need to know about motorcycles in Fortnite.

Loopers will soon be able to rev-up and ride motorcycles in Fortnite Chapter 3

The motorcycle in question will feature two seats: driver and co-passenger. It's likely that the co-passenger will be able to shoot on the move. If Epic Games takes a page out of the GTA franchise, the driver may be able to use certain weapons as well while controlling the vehicle.

This would essentially turn this mobile vehicle into a hit-and-run mobility tool. However, without proper armor to work as a bullet sponge, the vehicle will be a bad choice for sustained combat.

Aside from this, it will also feature boosts and drifts. This will allow players to perform some death-defying daredevilish stunts. It'll also allow them to make a quick getaway or crash into a gunfight unannounced. Furthermore, much like other vehicles in-game, they will likely need fuel to function.

Unfortunately, it's unclear which bike model will be added to the game. This could be a modern super bike, a dirt bike, or perhaps even a classic model such as a low rider. It may even be all of the above. Here's what a few community members have to say about this:

Idk why they insist on taking vehicle wraps away @HYPEX Bet the bikes wont be compatible with wraps.Idk why they insist on taking vehicle wraps away @HYPEX Bet the bikes wont be compatible with wraps.Idk why they insist on taking vehicle wraps away 😩

SimonCap @kapp_cap @FitzyLeakz @HYPEX they should do a biker motorcycle like the one in that pic instead of some modern one imo @FitzyLeakz @HYPEX they should do a biker motorcycle like the one in that pic instead of some modern one imo

AlexZebol @AlexeyZebol @kapp_cap @FitzyLeakz @HYPEX Just add both - modern speedy, but low HP ones and oldies, but more resilient to damage. @kapp_cap @FitzyLeakz @HYPEX Just add both - modern speedy, but low HP ones and oldies, but more resilient to damage.

Candywing 🍬 @qCandywing @HYPEX Now if they only make it also for the Ghost rider motorcycle and tron bike too @HYPEX Now if they only make it also for the Ghost rider motorcycle and tron bike too 😭😩

While the model of the motorcycle is unknown, this opens the doors for more collaborations with Epic Games. Popular brands such as ARCH, Harley Davidson, Kawasaki, and Ducati may be featured in Fortnite. Nevertheless, this is wishful thinking at the moment.

Will this new vehicle type find success in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Based on early impressions and reactions from community members, the answer is a resounding yes. Even if the motorcycle model added in is not something everyone likes, it'll still resonate well with the community.

Since the main objective is to add more mobility to the game, any bike will do the trick. In time, the developers may even ask for feedback on the vehicle and reach out to brands for collaboration. A good example of this is the Ferrari crossover that occurred in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Nevertheless, for the time being, readers shouldn't expect popular motorcycles from movies such as Ghost Rider or Tron: Legacy to make an appearance. Without first establishing a baseline of popularity for the item, Epic Games will not invest in it further.

