What would Fortnite look like with features from Grand Theft Auto games?

There have been rumors about a Fortnite x Among Us collaboration coming up soon. However, with one collaboration in the works, this has made fans wonder how the Battle Royale game would look if Epic Games added elements from other popular games.

One of the games that is poles apart from Fortnite in terms of gameplay is the GTA franchise. However, Grand Theft Auto games are one of the only few titles that share similar popularity to Fortnite. Therefore, fans would certainly want the popular title and franchise to have a crossover.

Given Fortnite's small and dynamic map and Grand Theft Auto's explosive features, a crossover will be much welcome for fans of both games. There are already certain creative Fortnite x GTA maps that do exist and are very popular.

Fortnite x GTA: What would it look like?

A couple of years ago, a fan posted a GTA Vice City version of Fortnite with the classic neon lighting and a retro makeover. The police cars and taxis looked extremely similar to those in Vice City.

Another important feature of all Grand Theft Auto games is towering buildings. Ever since Tilted Towers have been destroyed, there hasn't really been anything resembling skyscrapers in Fortnite, and they could certainly be an exciting addition to the Battle Royale game.

GTA Heists in Fortnite

Ever since Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto V, heists have become an integral part of the franchise. This is certainly something Epic Games can introduce in Fortnite as an LTM or even as part of the storyline.

A 50v50 mode can also be introduced, where the goal of one team would be to steal something from the defending team.

Better buildings

If there is one thing GTA is famous for, it is a variety of safe houses ranging from small huts to exquisite mansions. Right now, most of the houses in Fortnite look similar, both from the interior and exterior.

Therefore, Epic Games can take a page from GTA's book and better design houses that would make for better hiding spaces.

Vehicles

Vehicles are a core feature of GTA. Seeing bikes, planes, choppers, busses, supercars, trucks and many more vehicles in Fortnite would certainly be exciting.

This also opens the possibility for a bigger map as the current one is way too small for too many vehicles to co-exist.

