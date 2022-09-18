Fortnite: How to earn free SypherPK cosmetic rewards in Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite players will be able to grab SypherPK's Icon Series skin very soon. The popular streamer revealed the skin on his stream, along with a couple of other cosmetic items that players will be able to obtain.

The best part about SypherPK's set is that it includes a couple of cosmetics that will be obtainable for free. The popular streamer also announced that the free items can be acquired in several different ways.

The Icon Series skin will be released to the Item Shop on Thursday, September 22. However, free ones can be acquired on the first day of Chapter 3 Season 4, which is amazing. His exclusive skin will be obtainable for free on September 21.

This article will explain how to earn free SypherPK cosmetic rewards in the new Fortnite Battle Royale season and will reveal what they look like.

SypherPK's set includes free Fortnite cosmetics

The popular video game streamer revealed his Icon Series skin on Saturday, September 17. The skin includes several different styles and is, without a doubt, one of the coolest-looking creator cosmetics in the game.

Another incredible item from the set is the Dark Dragon wrap. This is an animated weapon cosmetic that looks amazing and can be obtainable by either watching SypherPK's Twitch stream or by completing quests on his Creative map. Please keep in mind that you must enable Twitch drops in order to get this cosmetic item by watching the stream.

Aside from the animated Fortnite wrap, you can obtain an exclusive spray and a loading screen from the Creative island. These will be obtainable from September 18, 10:00 am Eastern Time, until October 2, 8:00 pm Eastern Time.

The Creative island will be accessible from the Discover tab, but you can also join it directly by typing in this code: 2545-5795-5996.

Earn SypherPK's skin for free

The popular Fortnite Battle Royale streamer will allow skilled players to obtain his incredible skin free of charge. On September 21, the SypherPK Icon Cup will be released into the game, giving everyone a chance to obtain the new skin.

The cup will be played in Duos mode and it will be a Zero Build tournament. Besides the Icon Series skin, SypherPK's exclusive back bling will be up for grabs. Furthermore, anyone who earns eight or more points during the cup will earn a special emoticon.

SypherPK's Cup brings a lot of amazing rewards, including his own skin (Image via Epic Games)

Once again, the cup will allow players to compete for three hours and earn as many points as possible. Competitors will be able to play up to 10 matches during this three-hour window.

Epic Games is bringing a special Fortnite Battle Royale item for the upcoming tournament as well. The SypherPK Trap Tower will be released during the cup and will allow players to get fancy eliminations.

Fortnite players will be able to earn the exclusive emoticon from the SypherPK cup as well (Image via Epic Games)

Back when damage traps were in the game, the streamer was incredibly skilled at building trap towers and eliminating his opponents with them. They are a big reason why SypherPK has become one of the biggest Fortnite streamers in the world, so adding this item makes a lot of sense.

