There are many Fortnite Outfits compatible with Kicks. According to Epic Games, this number is over 500 as of the update v32.11. This will increase substantially to roughly 95% by Spring 2025. However, in the meantime, you might be wondering if you have any Fortnite Outfits compatible with Kicks in your Locker.
Given that there are well over 2,000 Outfits at this point, the odds of you being able to equip this new cosmetic type is 1:4. Not a bad number to be fair, but knowing exactly which Fortnite Outfits are compatible with Kicks will come in handy.
That said, here are all the Fortnite Outfits compatible with Kicks as of update v32.11.
List of all Fortnite Outfits compatible with Kicks (update v32.11)
There are exactly 554 Outfits that you will be able to use your Kicks with. This number will increase next year, so if you do purchase Kicks now when they arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop, they will not go to waste. However, you will have to wait a few months before you can use them on your favorite Outfits that are not listed below.
Here is the complete list of all Fortnite Outfits that are compatible with Kicks (you may want to grab a snack while you scroll):
1-Ball
10-Ball
A Goat
Absolute Zero
Adventure Peely
Aerial Assault Trooper
Aerial Threat
Agente Colorado
Airphorian
Alpine Ace
Alpine Ace (CAN)
Alpine Ace (CHN)
Alpine Ace (FRA)
Alpine Ace (GBR)
Alpine Ace (GER)
Alpine Ace (KOR)
Alpine Ace (USA)
Amazona Colorada
Amplitude
Anarchy Agent
Andy Fangerson
April O'Neil
Arctic Assassin
Ark
Arkon
Armadillo
Ascendant Midas
Aspen
Assault Trooper
Astra
Athleisure Assassin
Atlantean Fishstick
Attenuator
Aura
AWR Trooper
Axo
Azuki
B.R.U.T.E. Gunner
B.R.U.T.E. Navigator
Bachii
Backlash
Band Captain
Band Pass
Banner Trooper
Battalion Brawler
Beach Bomber
Beach Jules
Beat Brawler Jones
Beef Boss
Bichota Season Karol G
Birdie
Black Knight
Blacklight
Blastoff
Blaze
Blue Squire
Blue Striker
Boardwalk Ruby
Bolt
Bone Boss
Bone Ravage
Bonejamin
Bracer
Brainiac
Branded Brawler
Branded Brigadier
Breacher
Brite Agent
Brite Bomber
Brite Raider
Britestorm Bomber
Budge
Bugha
Bullseye
Bundles
Bunny Brawler
Burnout
Cabbie
Camille
Capitana Colorada
Captain Carlos
Captain Levi
Captain Talon
Carolina
Castaway Jonesy
Catrina
Cavalry Captain
Celeste
Cell
Champion Kyra
Champion Siren
Champion Sparkplug
Champion Stash'd
Championship Aura
Chaos Agent
Chaos Director
Chaos Double Agent
Chaos Explorer
Chica
Chill Count
Chomp Sr.
Circuit Breaker
Clara
Clash
Clinical Crosser
Cloaked Shadow
Clover Team Leader
Clutch
Cobalt Snowfoot
Cobb
Codename E.L.F.
Cole
Color Crush
Comet
Commando
Corvus
Cosmic Infinity
Cozy Chomps
Cozy Commander
Crackshot
Crimson Elite
Crowd Surfer
Crusher
Cryptic
Crystal
Cuddle Team Leader
Dark Bomber
Dark Doggo
Dark Jonesy
Dark Red Knight
Dark Vanguard
Dark Wild Card
Darkheart
Deadeye
Deadfire
Deadpool (Pen & Ink)
Defensor Colorado
Defensora Colorada
Desert Dominator
Designer Tsuki
Desperado
Devastator
Diamond Hanz
Diecast
Doggo
Dominator
Donatello
Double Agent Hush
Double Agent Wildcard
Doublecross
Drakon Steel Rider
Dream
Drop Dee
Dummy
Dummy Supreme
Dyed Breeze
Dynamic Dribbler
Dynamic Hush
Dynamo
Dynamo Dancer
Dynamo TNTina
Eclipse
El Chapulín Colorado
Eleven
Encore Commander
Enigmatic Gaga
Envoy
Errant
Etheria
Explorer Emilie
Fa-La-La-La-Fishstick
Fate
Fennix
Festival Lace
Field Commander
Finesse Finisher
Firebrand
Firelock
Fireworks Team Leader
First Strike Specialist
Fishpool
Fishskull
Fishstick
Flakes Power
Flashbang
Flatfoot
FNCS 3:1 Champion
FNCS Champion Seeker
FNCS Renegade
Focus
Fox Fire
Frigid Foregoer
Frontier
Frozen Fishstick
Frozen Love Ranger
Frozen Nog Ops
Frozen Raven
Frozen Red Knight
Funk Ops
Galaxy
Galaxy Crossfade
Galaxy Grappler
Galaxy Scout
Ginger Gunner
Gingerbread Raider
Glitch
Gold Blooded Ace
Graveheart
Green Roots Billie
Grill Sergeant
Grimbles
Grimey
Grind
Grit
Guaco
Guerilla
Guerrera Colorada
Guerrero Colorado
Guff
Guild
Hailstorm
Hana
Hangfire
Hangtime
Harmonizer
Harmony Specialist
Hawk Classic
Haze
Headhunter Prime
Heavy Hitter Hector
Heidi
Héroe Colorado
Heroína Colorada
Hexed Haze
Hi-Hat
Highrise Assault Trooper
Hime
Himiko Toga
Holiday Boxy
Holly Jammer
Honor Guard
Hope
Hunter
Hush
Hyperion
Hypersonic
Ice Intercept
Ice Spice
IG-11
Impact
Inferno Skeleton Balvin
Infiltrator
Instinct
Invincible
Isabelle
Iso
Izuku Midoriya
J Balvin
J Balvin Redux
Jackie
Jawbreaker
Jellie
Joey Caliente
John Wick
Jolly Jammer
Joltara
Jonesy the Secondst
Jumpshot
Jungle Scout
Katalina
Kor
Krisabelle
Kuno
Kyra
Kyran Aryk
Lace
Lachlan
Lada
Lady of Cranes
Launch Day Lewis Hamilton
Lazarbeam
LBC '93 Dogg
Leelah
Leonardo
Leviathan
Lewis Hamilton
Lil Whip
Liteshow
Lizzik
Loserfruit
Love Ranger
Lovely
Lt. Logo
Lucky Rider
Major Glory
Major Mancake
Malice
Manic
Mariana
Marius
Marked Marauder
Marsha
Marshall Never More
Maven
Megumi Fushiguro
Melody Maverick
Meowdas
Mercenary Mansu
Merry Marauder
Metal Mouth
Mezmer
Michelangelo
Midas
Midfield Maestro
Midnight Ops
Midsummer Midas
Mikasa Ackermann
Mincemeat
Miss Bunny Penny
Modena Icon
Moff Gideon
Mogul Master
Mogul Master (CAN)
Mogul Master (CHN)
Mogul Master (FRA)
Mogul Master (GBR)
Mogul Master (GER)
Mogul Master (KOR)
Mogul Master (USA)
Monks
Munitions Expert
Munitions Major
Munitions Master
Mysterious Fate
Mystery Zone
Nick Eh 30
Nike Goddess
Ninja
Nite Nite
Nitehare
Nitelite
Nitrojerry
Nobara Kugisaki
Nog Ops
Omni-Man
Order Remnant
Original Renegade
Outcast
Overtaker
P.A.N.D.A Team Leader
Par Patroller
Paulie Featherface
Peabody
Peekaboo
Peelosopher Bananocrates
Pepper Thorne
Phantom Meowscles
Piccolo
PJ
PJ Patroller
PJ Pepperoni
Plague
Plastic Patroller
Poised Playmaker
Polar Peely
Polarity
Pop Prodigy
Potassius Peels
Power Chord
Rabbit Raider
Radiant Striker
Raiden
Ranger
Rap Boy
Rap Boy Reloaded
Rap Princess Ice Spice
Raphael
Rapscallion
Raptor
Ravage
Ravemello
Raven
Raven Team Leader
Razor
Recon Champion
Recon Expert
Recon Raider
Recon Ranger
Recon Scout
Recon Specialist
Red Knight
Red Roots Billie
Red-Nosed Raider
Red-nosed Ranger
Relaxed Fit Jonesy
Relay
Renegade
Renegade Runner
Reverb
Reverie
Rex
Roast Lord
Rogue Agent
Rogue Gunner
Rookie Spitfire
Rosette Tigeress
Rotten Penny
Ruby
Ruby Shadows
Rufus
Runway Racer
Rust
Rust Lord
Safari
Safety First Steve
Sandshark Driver
Sash Sergeant
Satoru Gojo
Saura
Scarlet Commander
Scarlet Defender
Scorpion
Scoundrel
Scourge
Scout
Scrapknight Jules
Scuba Crystal
Serenade
Setlist Sargeant
Sgt. Drake
Sgt. Green Clover
Sgt. Sigil
SHADOW Enforcer
Shadow Midas
Shadow Ops
Shogun
Shredder
Siege
Siege Sergeant
Signature Sniper
Siren
Sith Trooper
Sizzle Sgt.
Skeletara
Skull Ranger
Skull Squad Leader
Skull Trooper
Skully
Slim Shady
Slingshot
Snoop Dogg
Snorkel Ops
Snow Sniper
Sofia
Soldado Colorado
Son Gohan
Sparkplug
Spartan Assassin
Special Forces
Spider Knight
Spider-Man (Miles Morales)
Spider-Man 2099
Splatterella
Splinter
Squad Leader
Stage Master
Stalwart Sweeper
Star-Spangled Ranger
Star-Spangled Trooper
Starflare
Stash'd
Stealth Specialist
Stoneheart
Streetwear Yuji Itadori
Sub Commander
Subzero Cryptic
Summer Drift
Summitseeker Evie
Sunbird
Sunburst Dawn
Sunflower
Sunspot
Super Shredder
Super Striker
Supersonic
Surf Rider
Surf Witch
Survival Specialist
Swamp Knight
Swamp Stalker
Swirl Girl
Syd
Symbol Stalwart
Syncopator
Synth Striker
SypherPK
Tactician
Tank Gunner
Tender Defender
Terminator
Terns
Tex Flamingo
The Autumn Queen
The Brat
The Champion
The Employee
The Giant Chicken
The Mighty Volt
The Weeknd
The Weeknd Combat
TheGrefg
Tigeress
Titan
Tomatohead
Tomura Shigaraki
Toph Beifong
Toy Trooper
Tracker
Trailblazer Tai
Triggerfish
Trinity Trooper
Triple Threat
Trooper
Tsuki
Undercover Skye
Undying Sorrow
Vanguard Banshee
Verge
Victoria Saint
Vintage Ramirez
Wanderlust
Warfare
Warpaint
Wastelander Dummy
Wavebreaker
Wavy Warrior
Waypoint
Weapon X
Wendell
Whiplash
Whistle Warrior
Whiteout
Wildstreak One
Willow
Windwalker Echo
Wingman
World Warrior
Wrecker
Yuji Itadori
Yuletide Ranger
Zadie
Zero
Zuko
Zuri
How to check Kicks compatibility with Fortnite Outfits?
When purchasing a new pair of Kicks from the Fortnite Item Shop, you can click on the new Kicks "Usability" button. This will allow you to see Fortnite Outfits compatible with Kicks that are present in your Locker. You will also be able to filter owned Outfits in your Locker with those that are compatible with Kicks.
Can I use Kicks in all Fortnite modes?
Kicks will not be supported in LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Save The World, and with Player Reference or Dance Mannequin Devices in Creative or UEFN. They will also not work in LEGO or Fall Guys Creator Islands. They will be limited to Battle Royale/Zero Build and, of course, Reload.