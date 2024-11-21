There are many Fortnite Outfits compatible with Kicks. According to Epic Games, this number is over 500 as of the update v32.11. This will increase substantially to roughly 95% by Spring 2025. However, in the meantime, you might be wondering if you have any Fortnite Outfits compatible with Kicks in your Locker.

Given that there are well over 2,000 Outfits at this point, the odds of you being able to equip this new cosmetic type is 1:4. Not a bad number to be fair, but knowing exactly which Fortnite Outfits are compatible with Kicks will come in handy.

That said, here are all the Fortnite Outfits compatible with Kicks as of update v32.11.

List of all Fortnite Outfits compatible with Kicks (update v32.11)

There are exactly 554 Outfits that you will be able to use your Kicks with. This number will increase next year, so if you do purchase Kicks now when they arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop, they will not go to waste. However, you will have to wait a few months before you can use them on your favorite Outfits that are not listed below.

Here is the complete list of all Fortnite Outfits that are compatible with Kicks (you may want to grab a snack while you scroll):

1-Ball 10-Ball A Goat Absolute Zero Adventure Peely Aerial Assault Trooper Aerial Threat Agente Colorado Airphorian Alpine Ace Alpine Ace (CAN) Alpine Ace (CHN) Alpine Ace (FRA) Alpine Ace (GBR) Alpine Ace (GER) Alpine Ace (KOR) Alpine Ace (USA) Amazona Colorada Amplitude Anarchy Agent Andy Fangerson April O'Neil Arctic Assassin Ark Arkon Armadillo Ascendant Midas Aspen Assault Trooper Astra Athleisure Assassin Atlantean Fishstick Attenuator Aura AWR Trooper Axo Azuki B.R.U.T.E. Gunner B.R.U.T.E. Navigator Bachii Backlash Band Captain Band Pass Banner Trooper Battalion Brawler Beach Bomber Beach Jules Beat Brawler Jones Beef Boss Bichota Season Karol G Birdie Black Knight Blacklight Blastoff Blaze Blue Squire Blue Striker Boardwalk Ruby Bolt Bone Boss Bone Ravage Bonejamin Bracer Brainiac Branded Brawler Branded Brigadier Breacher Brite Agent Brite Bomber Brite Raider Britestorm Bomber Budge Bugha Bullseye Bundles Bunny Brawler Burnout Cabbie Camille Capitana Colorada Captain Carlos Captain Levi Captain Talon Carolina Castaway Jonesy Catrina Cavalry Captain Celeste Cell Champion Kyra Champion Siren Champion Sparkplug Champion Stash'd Championship Aura Chaos Agent Chaos Director Chaos Double Agent Chaos Explorer Chica Chill Count Chomp Sr. Circuit Breaker Clara Clash Clinical Crosser Cloaked Shadow Clover Team Leader Clutch Cobalt Snowfoot Cobb Codename E.L.F. Cole Color Crush Comet Commando Corvus Cosmic Infinity Cozy Chomps Cozy Commander Crackshot Crimson Elite Crowd Surfer Crusher Cryptic Crystal Cuddle Team Leader Dark Bomber Dark Doggo Dark Jonesy Dark Red Knight Dark Vanguard Dark Wild Card Darkheart Deadeye Deadfire Deadpool (Pen & Ink) Defensor Colorado Defensora Colorada Desert Dominator Designer Tsuki Desperado Devastator Diamond Hanz Diecast Doggo Dominator Donatello Double Agent Hush Double Agent Wildcard Doublecross Drakon Steel Rider Dream Drop Dee Dummy Dummy Supreme Dyed Breeze Dynamic Dribbler Dynamic Hush Dynamo Dynamo Dancer Dynamo TNTina Eclipse El Chapulín Colorado Eleven Encore Commander Enigmatic Gaga Envoy Errant Etheria Explorer Emilie Fa-La-La-La-Fishstick Fate Fennix Festival Lace Field Commander Finesse Finisher Firebrand Firelock Fireworks Team Leader First Strike Specialist Fishpool Fishskull Fishstick Flakes Power Flashbang Flatfoot FNCS 3:1 Champion FNCS Champion Seeker FNCS Renegade Focus Fox Fire Frigid Foregoer Frontier Frozen Fishstick Frozen Love Ranger Frozen Nog Ops Frozen Raven Frozen Red Knight Funk Ops Galaxy Galaxy Crossfade Galaxy Grappler Galaxy Scout Ginger Gunner Gingerbread Raider Glitch Gold Blooded Ace Graveheart Green Roots Billie Grill Sergeant Grimbles Grimey Grind Grit Guaco Guerilla Guerrera Colorada Guerrero Colorado Guff Guild Hailstorm Hana Hangfire Hangtime Harmonizer Harmony Specialist Hawk Classic Haze Headhunter Prime Heavy Hitter Hector Heidi Héroe Colorado Heroína Colorada Hexed Haze Hi-Hat Highrise Assault Trooper Hime Himiko Toga Holiday Boxy Holly Jammer Honor Guard Hope Hunter Hush Hyperion Hypersonic Ice Intercept Ice Spice IG-11 Impact Inferno Skeleton Balvin Infiltrator Instinct Invincible Isabelle Iso Izuku Midoriya J Balvin J Balvin Redux Jackie Jawbreaker Jellie Joey Caliente John Wick Jolly Jammer Joltara Jonesy the Secondst Jumpshot Jungle Scout Katalina Kor Krisabelle Kuno Kyra Kyran Aryk Lace Lachlan Lada Lady of Cranes Launch Day Lewis Hamilton Lazarbeam LBC '93 Dogg Leelah Leonardo Leviathan Lewis Hamilton Lil Whip Liteshow Lizzik Loserfruit Love Ranger Lovely Lt. Logo Lucky Rider Major Glory Major Mancake Malice Manic Mariana Marius Marked Marauder Marsha Marshall Never More Maven Megumi Fushiguro Melody Maverick Meowdas Mercenary Mansu Merry Marauder Metal Mouth Mezmer Michelangelo Midas Midfield Maestro Midnight Ops Midsummer Midas Mikasa Ackermann Mincemeat Miss Bunny Penny Modena Icon Moff Gideon Mogul Master Mogul Master (CAN) Mogul Master (CHN) Mogul Master (FRA) Mogul Master (GBR) Mogul Master (GER) Mogul Master (KOR) Mogul Master (USA) Monks Munitions Expert Munitions Major Munitions Master Mysterious Fate Mystery Zone Nick Eh 30 Nike Goddess Ninja Nite Nite Nitehare Nitelite Nitrojerry Nobara Kugisaki Nog Ops Omni-Man Order Remnant Original Renegade Outcast Overtaker P.A.N.D.A Team Leader Par Patroller Paulie Featherface Peabody Peekaboo Peelosopher Bananocrates Pepper Thorne Phantom Meowscles Piccolo PJ PJ Patroller PJ Pepperoni Plague Plastic Patroller Poised Playmaker Polar Peely Polarity Pop Prodigy Potassius Peels Power Chord Rabbit Raider Radiant Striker Raiden Ranger Rap Boy Rap Boy Reloaded Rap Princess Ice Spice Raphael Rapscallion Raptor Ravage Ravemello Raven Raven Team Leader Razor Recon Champion Recon Expert Recon Raider Recon Ranger Recon Scout Recon Specialist Red Knight Red Roots Billie Red-Nosed Raider Red-nosed Ranger Relaxed Fit Jonesy Relay Renegade Renegade Runner Reverb Reverie Rex Roast Lord Rogue Agent Rogue Gunner Rookie Spitfire Rosette Tigeress Rotten Penny Ruby Ruby Shadows Rufus Runway Racer Rust Rust Lord Safari Safety First Steve Sandshark Driver Sash Sergeant Satoru Gojo Saura Scarlet Commander Scarlet Defender Scorpion Scoundrel Scourge Scout Scrapknight Jules Scuba Crystal Serenade Setlist Sargeant Sgt. Drake Sgt. Green Clover Sgt. Sigil SHADOW Enforcer Shadow Midas Shadow Ops Shogun Shredder Siege Siege Sergeant Signature Sniper Siren Sith Trooper Sizzle Sgt. Skeletara Skull Ranger Skull Squad Leader Skull Trooper Skully Slim Shady Slingshot Snoop Dogg Snorkel Ops Snow Sniper Sofia Soldado Colorado Son Gohan Sparkplug Spartan Assassin Special Forces Spider Knight Spider-Man (Miles Morales) Spider-Man 2099 Splatterella Splinter Squad Leader Stage Master Stalwart Sweeper Star-Spangled Ranger Star-Spangled Trooper Starflare Stash'd Stealth Specialist Stoneheart Streetwear Yuji Itadori Sub Commander Subzero Cryptic Summer Drift Summitseeker Evie Sunbird Sunburst Dawn Sunflower Sunspot Super Shredder Super Striker Supersonic Surf Rider Surf Witch Survival Specialist Swamp Knight Swamp Stalker Swirl Girl Syd Symbol Stalwart Syncopator Synth Striker SypherPK Tactician Tank Gunner Tender Defender Terminator Terns Tex Flamingo The Autumn Queen The Brat The Champion The Employee The Giant Chicken The Mighty Volt The Weeknd The Weeknd Combat TheGrefg Tigeress Titan Tomatohead Tomura Shigaraki Toph Beifong Toy Trooper Tracker Trailblazer Tai Triggerfish Trinity Trooper Triple Threat Trooper Tsuki Undercover Skye Undying Sorrow Vanguard Banshee Verge Victoria Saint Vintage Ramirez Wanderlust Warfare Warpaint Wastelander Dummy Wavebreaker Wavy Warrior Waypoint Weapon X Wendell Whiplash Whistle Warrior Whiteout Wildstreak One Willow Windwalker Echo Wingman World Warrior Wrecker Yuji Itadori Yuletide Ranger Zadie Zero Zuko Zuri

How to check Kicks compatibility with Fortnite Outfits?

When purchasing a new pair of Kicks from the Fortnite Item Shop, you can click on the new Kicks "Usability" button. This will allow you to see Fortnite Outfits compatible with Kicks that are present in your Locker. You will also be able to filter owned Outfits in your Locker with those that are compatible with Kicks.

Can I use Kicks in all Fortnite modes?

Kicks will not be supported in LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Save The World, and with Player Reference or Dance Mannequin Devices in Creative or UEFN. They will also not work in LEGO or Fall Guys Creator Islands. They will be limited to Battle Royale/Zero Build and, of course, Reload.

Like all other cosmetics items, Kicks will not provide you with an in-game competitive advantage of any kind (unless, of course, a glitch is found and exploited). That said, remember to log in once Fortnite downtime today (November 21, 2024) ends to claim the Show ‘Em Off Emote for free from the Item Shop.

