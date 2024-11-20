Fortnite OG Battle Pass confirmed by Epic Games

Epic Games has confirmed that there will be a Fortnite OG Battle Pass. Since we know that this mode will cycle through the entirety of Chapter 1, Season 1 to 10 (X), we can expect to see 10 different Fortnite OG Battle Passes. If this sounds crazy (in a good way), what's more, is that they will be part of Crew. This is what the developers had to say on their blog:

"When any new passes arrive in Fortnite, they will also be added to your Fortnite Crew subscription, including the new Fortnite OG Pass! More details on Fortnite OG: Chapter 1 - Season 1 will be shared ahead of its launch on December 6."

If you are subscribed to Crew, you will get a new Fortnite OG Battle Pass monthly. However, how these Battle Passes will function is unclear. With each Season running for a month, rewards might max out once a player reaches Seasonal Level 70.

This is similar to what is being done for Chapter 2 Remix since the Season will only last a month. That said, it will be interesting to see how things pan out.

What could Fortnite OG Battle Passes contain?

Taking a look at the current Chapter 2 Remix Battle Pass, it is very likely that the Fortnite OG Battle Pass will have a similar setup. With Battle Stars being removed, players will just claim cosmetics as they level up. That said, the Pass could feature a few pages with Rewards, and perhaps other pages with Bonus Rewards.

As for what characters could be featured, it all depends on the Seasons. We could see a remix of Renegade Raider being added in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 1 Battle Pass as she is highly sought-after. But it all depends on what Epic Games has planned. They could choose to introduce entirely new characters as well, who could be solely related to the OG mode, or perhaps newcomers to the Metaverse.

Epic Games has mentioned that more information will be shared before the launch of Fortnite OG. Perhaps a teaser of sorts will be showcased during the Remix: The Finale Live Event or at the start of Chapter 6. If nothing else, with Fortnite Crew providing additional benefits, the next phase of the storyline will be packed with content.

