Fortnite Crew to offer additional benefits starting December 1, 2024

Epic Games has just announced that Fortnite Crew will now contain multiple Battle Passes. The effects will go live on December 1, 2024. For $11.99 a month, the Fortnite Crew subscription has been providing users with 1,000 V-Bucks, Rocket League Pass, and Seasonal Battle Pass, alongside exclusive cosmetics.

It will now also grant the Music Pass and LEGO Pass when they are in circulation. Suffice to say, this is a huge moment for the community. Given that XP between all core modes in Fortnite is now shared, having a unified system for obtaining Passes makes a lot of sense.

Fortnite Crew will contain Fortnite OG Pass as well

Aside from Seasonal Passes, the Crew will also contain the Fortnite OG Pass for each Season which will rotate monthly. This is a huge deal, as it confirms that Epic Games will feature the entire Chapter 1 in Fortnite OG.

This means that there will be 10 months' worth of Fortnite OG Season Passes that players will be able to obtain. Those subscribed to Fortnite Crew will get all of them as long their subscription is active. As aforementioned, this truly is a major win for the community and has made Crew into perhaps the most sought-after in-game service there is.

That said, there is a bit of bad news regarding the ToS for Fortnite Crew. To get to the point, you will need an active Fortnite Crew subscription to unlock and claim premium rewards on the Music Pass and LEGO Pass. This applies to other Passes added in the future.

Despite that, if you purchase the Battle Pass, LEGO Pass, and/or Music Pass separate from Crew, this will not apply to you.

To be fair, given that Fortnite Crew adds a lot of value for players, this is not entirely terrible. However, it will make users think hard about keeping a subscription active month after month. Since most users tend to opt out of Crew once they get the Seasonal Battle Pass or opt-in again to get an exclusive Outfit they want, this will complicate that process.

Lastly, there is also a bit of bad news for players who want to simply purchase the Battle Pass (Battle Royale/Zero Build) using V-Bucks rather than spend money on a monthly subscription. Battle Passes will now cost 1,000 V-Bucks. This is 50 V-Bucks more than the existing cost of 950, and shouldn't be a major issue for the most part.

All said and done, Crew has been reinvented. However, it is left to be seen how well things go, given the current ToS which pertains to Premium Rewards. Hopefully, some common ground can be found and agreed upon by the developers and the community.

