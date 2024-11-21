Fortnite downtime today (November 21, 2024): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime today (November 21, 2024) is scheduled to begin at 4 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled at 3:30 AM ET, with the downtime ending at 5:30 AM ET. As it stands, update v32.11 will be the last and final one for Chapter 2 Remix. This update will not add anything new to the game in terms of content aside from a new POI called WRLD Point and a potential new Mythic weapon.

If you plan on playing until the servers go offline, Creative and Team Rumble are your safest bets. You could also try exploring different Seeds in LEGO Fortnite to find the perfect layout. There's a lot of playtime XP to be earned simply for being active in that mode. You could also play casual lobbies instead of Ranked to avoid losing out on in-game standing to earn XP.

Here is more on the Fortnite downtime today (November 21, 2024).

How long will the Fortnite downtime today (November 21, 2024) last?

The Fortnite downtime today (November 21, 2024) will approximately last one and a half hours from 4 AM ET to 5:30 AM ET. Given that the scope of new content is limited, the servers will not be offline for long. However, keep in mind that if technical issues arise, it may take longer than the stipulated time.

Content changes for Fortnite update v32.11

With this being the last and final update for Chapter 2 Remix, there's not much content to expect. Juice WRLD will be getting his own POI called WRLD Point. Additionally, he could be featured on the island as an NPC and given his very own Mythic called Juice's Chug Cannon, but this has not been confirmed by Epic Games.

Other than this, Kicks will officially be launching today, and you will be able to use custom footwear/apparel with selected Outfits. These can be purchased from the Fortnite Item Shop, and one pair is part of the Chapter 2 Remix Battle Pass.

Lastly, Epic Games could provide an update regarding the upcoming Remix: Finale Live Event that will feature Juice WRLD when the Fortnite downtime today (November 21, 2024) ends.

That's about it, though. In terms of content, this Season has officially reached the end of the road. If you'd like to know about potential content in more detail, check out the Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix (v32.11 update) early patch notes.

