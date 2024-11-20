How to get Show ‘Em Off Emote in Fortnite for free

The Show ‘Em Off Emote in Fortnite is arriving to celebrate the introduction of Kicks in the game. Kicks are a new category of cosmetics in Fortnite that will feature both real-life and Fortnite original shoes for your character skins. The category has started with an official Nike collaboration and features Jordans — including some of the most iconic sneakers of all time.

Here's how to get the Show ‘Em Off Emote in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix for free.

How to get the Show 'Em Off Emote in Fortnite for free? Explained

Show 'Em Off Emote in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As per the information provided by Epic Games, players can unlock the Show 'Em Off Emote for free between November 21, 2024, at 7 PM ET and December 1, 2024, at 7 PM ET.

The preview and the name suggest that this Emote will help players showcase the Kicks they are wearing in-game with some energetic music. Considering everyone can unlock it, it does not seem like this is an in-built dance that can only be performed if you purchase Kicks from the Fortnite Item Shop.

Can I still get the Show ‘Em Off Emote in Fortnite if I miss the date?

The Show 'Em Off Emote is unlikely to return once the deadline has passed. Even if it does, it will likely be available as a purchasable cosmetic in the Item Shop for a certain amount of V-bucks. So, if you want this Emote, do not wait for it to return. Instead, get it for free by logging in to the game within the abovementioned period.

Is there any other free cosmetic coming in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix?

Apart from the Show ‘Em Off Emote in Fortnite, the most anticipated upcoming cosmetic item is the Slayer Juice WRLD Outfit which will be available to claim for free during The Finale event of Chapter 2 Remix on November 30, 2025. This also happens to be Juice WRLD Day. A Juice WRLD live event in Fortnite has been confirmed and has the community feeling excited. The end of this event will conclude the season.

