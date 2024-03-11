Eminem was introduced to Fortnite towards the end of Chapter 4 Season 5 (OG). He was the main attraction during The Big Bang live event and contributed to the servers being overloaded for a few hours. The player count broke records, which led Epic Games to have multiple reruns of the live event for everyone to see. As such, his introduction to the game had a phenomenal response.

Eminem is now a permanent fixture in Fortnite and you can cosplay as him in-game. Unfortunately, there is no LEGO Style(s) for the character yet.

That being said, here is how to get Eminem Skins in Fortnite.

Eminem Skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

As of today (March 11), all Eminem Skins, along with other cosmetics associated with the Eminem Set, are listed in the Fortnite Item Shop.

The Eminem set consists of a total of 11 cosmetic items and is divided into two parts: the Slim Shady Bundle and the Marshall Never More Bundle.

Slim Shady Bundle

The Slim Shady Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Rap Boy (Outfit + Styles)

Slim Shady (Outfit + Styles)

Mask Up (Built-In Emote)

Shady Boombox (Back Bling)

Real Slim Shady (Emote)

Shady Double Saw (Pickaxe)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics that are part of the Slim Shady Bundle can purchase them for a discounted price of 2,700 V-Bucks.

For those who want to purchase the Rap Boy (Outfit + Styles) and/or Slim Shady (Outfit + Styles) individually, they will cost 1,500 and 1,900 V-Bucks, respectively. The latter will also include Mask Up (Built-In Emote) and Shady Boombox (Back Bling).

The Shady Double Saw (Pickaxe) and Real Slim Shady (Emote) can also be purchased individually for 800 and 500 V-Bucks, respectively.

Marshall Never More Bundle

Marshall Never More Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Marshall Never More (Outfit + Styles)

Raven's Stare (Back Bling)

Mom's Spaghetti (Back Bling)

Axe 'Bout Me (Pickaxe)

Raven Express (Glider)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics that are part of the Marshall Never More Bundle can purchase them for a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks.

Those who want to purchase the Marshall Never More (Outfit + Styles) individually can do so for 1,500 V-Bucks. Raven's Stare (Back Bling) will be included in the cost.

Mom's Spaghetti (Back Bling), Axe 'Bout Me (Pickaxe), and Raven Express (Glider) can be purchased individually as well. They will cost 400, 500, and 800 V-Bucks respectively.

How long will Eminem Skins stay in the Item Shop?

Taking into account just how big of a deal Eminem is, the skins will stay in the Item Shop for a while, likely until the end of this week. Even after they get vaulted, there is no need to worry as they will return again soon enough.

Given past trends, they should be rotated into the Item Shop every two months or so. This is subject to change based on special occasions and at the discretion of Epic Games.

