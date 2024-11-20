Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix (v32.11 update) early patch notes: Juice WRLD POI, Remix Finale Live Event, and Juice's Chug Cannon

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix (v32.11 update) early patch notes are more or less a confirmation of what we already know thanks to Epic Games. As per the information at hand, only one major change will be added to the game which is the POI known as WRLD Point.

That said, here is everything we know about the Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix (v32.11 update) early patch notes.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix (v32.11 update) early patch notes: Everything we know

WRLD Point

According to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix (v32.11 update) early patch notes, Juice WRLD will be getting a POI dedicated to him in-game called WRLD Point. It will be a Landmark, which suggests that it will not pop up on the in-game map like other Named Locations.

There are some rumors that Juice WRLD could appear as an NPC on the island as well, but that is yet to be confirmed. Nevertheless, it would be nice to see, as he would be immortalized in the Metaverse thereafter.

Juice's Chug Cannon

Thanks to an early in-game feedback message that appeared at the start of Chapter 2 Remix, we know that a new Mythic will be added to the loot pool. It is called Juice's Chug Cannon, and based on the naming scheme, it may be a modified Chug Cannon.

Remix Finale Live Event

As per the Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix (v32.11 update) early patch notes, the last bit of information we get is an update about the upcoming live event. Juice WRLD has been confirmed to be part of the Remix Finale Live Event.

During this live event, players who log in will be able to get the Juice WRLD Outfit for free as well. This will be Epic Games' way of honoring and immortalizing him in-game.

Kicks will be going live!

As per the official statement from Epic Games, Kicks will finally be released officially tomorrow (November 21, 2024). You will be able to equip it with select characters.

That's about it for the Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix (v32.11 update) early patch notes. Aside from the aforementioned content, new weapons/items could be added to the loot pool as well.

