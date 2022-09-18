Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Full list of every vaulted and unvaulted item

The brand new Fortnite season is called Paradise. As loopers have seen in both the cinematic and the Battle Pass trailers, the island is being taken over by Chrome, and The Herald stands on top of it all.
As The Scientist, The Origin, and The Visitor are consumed by Chrome, The Paradigm is now off to Reality 6-5-9 to find a solution to save the island from complete annihilation. In the process, Chrome not only brings destruction and strange elements to the island but new weapons and items that loopers can use against each other when the game comes back online.
In the Battle Pass trailer, players looked at some old weapons returning and two new weapons with the power of Chrome infused in each. Last season, there were mixed reviews about the weapon loot and the meta.
However, the reveal of the list of unvaulted and vaulted weapons and items this season has the player-base excited and wanting to jump in and grab some wins.
Every Vaulted and Unvaulted weapon and item in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4
The weapon loot this season consists of some of Chapter 2 weapons making a comeback with a wide variety of Shotguns, Assault Rifles, SMGs to choose from, and some of the most disliked weapons going back to the vault.
Unvaulted weapons
The unvaulted weapons this season has a new name - B.C.E. (Before the Chrome Era) as they remain unaffected by the rising Chrome across the island. The following is a list of all the unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4:
- Sidearm Pistol
- Prime Shotgun
- Lever Action Shotgun
- Rapid Fire SMG
- Suppressed Submachine Gun
- Ranger Assault Rifle
- Hammer Assault Rifle
- Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR)
- Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper
- Grenade
- Firefly Jar
- Harpoon Gun
- Shadow Tracker (Exotic weapon)
- The Dub (Exotic weapon)
- Boom Sniper Rifle (Exotic weapon)
- Boogie Bomb
- Shockwave Grenade
Apart from the weapons listed above, two new weapons were announced that would be added this season, which have undergone the effect of Chrome.
The EvoChrome Shotgun and EvoChrome Burst Rifle were created after Chrome's introduction to the island. These weapons can be found in special Chrome Chests and have the ability to evolve from Uncommon to Mythic as players keep damaging more and more opponents with it.
Moreover, there are rumors of the Trap item returning to the game during SypherPK's icon series tournament as the item is now called the Trap Tower item, which might function like Port-A-Fort. They were vaulted during the beginning of Chapter 3 but might make a return in the tournament.
The biggest surprise that is coming to players this season is that the One Shot meta is returning. As players the damage and headshot counters on every sniper rifle in the game have increased. This means that players can eliminate their opponents in one headshot using any sniper rifle.
In the Fortnite Battle Pass trailer, a new type of weapon called "Explosive Goo Gun" was seen that shoots rays of liquid matter, eliminating a series of players in one charge. This looks like a modified version of the Ray Gun from Fortnite Chapter 2, which might be introduced later during the season.
A new item called the Chrome Splash can also be found across the Fortnite island that offers some unique powers to loopers. If players throw this item at any wall, it will liquefy it into chrome, and players can travel through that wall.
Moreover, if they throw it over themselves, they can travel across the island with the power to turn into a blob of chrome while they sprint and will also be immune to fire damage.
Using Chrome Splash will also give players the ability to Air Dash to builds and chromify them to phase through them. It will also allow Fortnite players to use the item to move faster than usual.
Another new item, called Port-A-Bunker, works opposite of Port-A-Fort and creates an instant 1x1 structure featuring reinforced metal walls, a versatile ramp, doors, and defensive tires to bounce away would-be-invaders. The best part about the new Fortnite item is that no building is required.
Vaulted weapons
As the classic Fortnite weapons return to the game, some new ones are returning to the vault. Be it the beloved mythic weapons this season that the players adored to the worst SMG in the game, here's a list of vaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4:
- Kameheha (Mythic)
- Nimbus Cloud (Mythic)
- E-11 blaster (Mythic)
- Darth Vader’s lightsaber (Mythic)
- Charge SMG
- Two Shot Shotgun
- Striker Burst AR
- Striker Pump
- Auto Shotgun
- Stinger SMG
- Heavy Sniper
- Revolver Pistol
Moreover, the most beloved traversal item of the last Fortnite season, Grapple Glove, has been vaulted, which means players will now have to rely on vehicles and other items to make their way out of the storm and away from their opponents. However, there has been no information on the vaulting of Crash Pads, Shockwave Grenades, and Rift-To-Go.