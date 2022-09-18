Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Full list of every vaulted and unvaulted item

The brand new Fortnite season is called Paradise. As loopers have seen in both the cinematic and the Battle Pass trailers, the island is being taken over by Chrome, and The Herald stands on top of it all.

As The Scientist, The Origin, and The Visitor are consumed by Chrome, The Paradigm is now off to Reality 6-5-9 to find a solution to save the island from complete annihilation. In the process, Chrome not only brings destruction and strange elements to the island but new weapons and items that loopers can use against each other when the game comes back online.

In the Battle Pass trailer, players looked at some old weapons returning and two new weapons with the power of Chrome infused in each. Last season, there were mixed reviews about the weapon loot and the meta.

However, the reveal of the list of unvaulted and vaulted weapons and items this season has the player-base excited and wanting to jump in and grab some wins.

Every Vaulted and Unvaulted weapon and item in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

The weapon loot this season consists of some of Chapter 2 weapons making a comeback with a wide variety of Shotguns, Assault Rifles, SMGs to choose from, and some of the most disliked weapons going back to the vault.

Unvaulted weapons

Fortnite News 🦋 @FortniteRBLeak The Suppressed and Rapid-Fire SMG were unvaulted today. These are the new statistics: The Suppressed and Rapid-Fire SMG were unvaulted today. These are the new statistics: https://t.co/3cMKTp94zA

The unvaulted weapons this season has a new name - B.C.E. (Before the Chrome Era) as they remain unaffected by the rising Chrome across the island. The following is a list of all the unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4:

Sidearm Pistol

Prime Shotgun

Lever Action Shotgun

Rapid Fire SMG

Suppressed Submachine Gun

Ranger Assault Rifle

Hammer Assault Rifle

Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR)

Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper

Grenade

Firefly Jar

Harpoon Gun

Shadow Tracker (Exotic weapon)

The Dub (Exotic weapon)

Boom Sniper Rifle (Exotic weapon)

Boogie Bomb

Shockwave Grenade

Apart from the weapons listed above, two new weapons were announced that would be added this season, which have undergone the effect of Chrome.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Chrome’s introduction caused the creation of the EvoChrome Shotgun and EvoChrome Burst Rifle. Find these weapons from Chrome Chests, then see their rarity increase the more you damage opponents with them. Take ‘em from Uncommon to Mythic! Chrome’s introduction caused the creation of the EvoChrome Shotgun and EvoChrome Burst Rifle. Find these weapons from Chrome Chests, then see their rarity increase the more you damage opponents with them. Take ‘em from Uncommon to Mythic! https://t.co/t42lirvU89

The EvoChrome Shotgun and EvoChrome Burst Rifle were created after Chrome's introduction to the island. These weapons can be found in special Chrome Chests and have the ability to evolve from Uncommon to Mythic as players keep damaging more and more opponents with it.

Moreover, there are rumors of the Trap item returning to the game during SypherPK's icon series tournament as the item is now called the Trap Tower item, which might function like Port-A-Fort. They were vaulted during the beginning of Chapter 3 but might make a return in the tournament.

ғʟoʙʙʏ  - Fortnite Season 4 Leaks @Fortnite_CH3S4

#FortniteLeaks #FortniteCh3s4 Sniper weapons across the board (including ones still vaulted) have had their damage and their headshot multipliers increased. Expert marksmen and trickshotters rejoice, because now one shot could be all it takes to send someone back to the Lobby. Sniper weapons across the board (including ones still vaulted) have had their damage and their headshot multipliers increased. Expert marksmen and trickshotters rejoice, because now one shot could be all it takes to send someone back to the Lobby.#FortniteLeaks #FortniteCh3s4 https://t.co/vyMzqm8Zuy

The biggest surprise that is coming to players this season is that the One Shot meta is returning. As players the damage and headshot counters on every sniper rifle in the game have increased. This means that players can eliminate their opponents in one headshot using any sniper rifle.

Shiina @ShiinaBR The Explosive Goo Gun will most likely be unvaulted next week! The Explosive Goo Gun will most likely be unvaulted next week! https://t.co/wNmQUhT0qE

In the Fortnite Battle Pass trailer, a new type of weapon called "Explosive Goo Gun" was seen that shoots rays of liquid matter, eliminating a series of players in one charge. This looks like a modified version of the Ray Gun from Fortnite Chapter 2, which might be introduced later during the season.

Fortnite News 🦋 @FortniteBR



You’ll be pure Chrome for a limited time, meaning you’ll be immune to fire damage and become a Blob when sprinting. Throw down a Chrome Splash to Chrome-ify yourself!You’ll be pure Chrome for a limited time, meaning you’ll be immune to fire damage and become a Blob when sprinting. #FortniteParadise Throw down a Chrome Splash to Chrome-ify yourself!You’ll be pure Chrome for a limited time, meaning you’ll be immune to fire damage and become a Blob when sprinting. #FortniteParadise https://t.co/NKFGBMXV7R

A new item called the Chrome Splash can also be found across the Fortnite island that offers some unique powers to loopers. If players throw this item at any wall, it will liquefy it into chrome, and players can travel through that wall.

Moreover, if they throw it over themselves, they can travel across the island with the power to turn into a blob of chrome while they sprint and will also be immune to fire damage.

Using Chrome Splash will also give players the ability to Air Dash to builds and chromify them to phase through them. It will also allow Fortnite players to use the item to move faster than usual.

HYPEX @HYPEX BUNKER DOWN



"Under assault from enemies? Deploy potent cover fast with a Port-A-Bunker, taking the place of the Port-A-Fort this Season. Throw down the Port-A-Bunker to create an instant 1x1 structure featuring reinforced metal walls & more.." BUNKER DOWN"Under assault from enemies? Deploy potent cover fast with a Port-A-Bunker, taking the place of the Port-A-Fort this Season. Throw down the Port-A-Bunker to create an instant 1x1 structure featuring reinforced metal walls & more.." https://t.co/VxyZw2cGNp

Another new item, called Port-A-Bunker, works opposite of Port-A-Fort and creates an instant 1x1 structure featuring reinforced metal walls, a versatile ramp, doors, and defensive tires to bounce away would-be-invaders. The best part about the new Fortnite item is that no building is required.

Vaulted weapons

As the classic Fortnite weapons return to the game, some new ones are returning to the vault. Be it the beloved mythic weapons this season that the players adored to the worst SMG in the game, here's a list of vaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4:

Kameheha (Mythic)

Nimbus Cloud (Mythic)

E-11 blaster (Mythic)

Darth Vader’s lightsaber (Mythic)

Charge SMG

Two Shot Shotgun

Striker Burst AR

Striker Pump

Auto Shotgun

Stinger SMG

Heavy Sniper

Revolver Pistol

Moreover, the most beloved traversal item of the last Fortnite season, Grapple Glove, has been vaulted, which means players will now have to rely on vehicles and other items to make their way out of the storm and away from their opponents. However, there has been no information on the vaulting of Crash Pads, Shockwave Grenades, and Rift-To-Go.

