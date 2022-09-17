Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 'Paradise': 10 things fans want to see in the new season

The upcoming Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has some big shoes to fill. The outgoing Season 3 has set a new benchmark when it comes to collaborations. It also introduced some interesting mechanics and enhanced the gameplay.

The superfluity of leaks and speculations has painted a somewhat delusional picture of the new season, and players have established a threshold to measure the success of the new season. They hope that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will outshine the current season.

With only a day to go, players are excited to enter the fourth season of the chapter. This listicle will look at collaborations, features, and other things that fans want from the upcoming Fortnite Paradise.

Motorcycles, Klombos, and other things that players want to see in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

1) Last of Us Collab

Back in July, Shiina shared a tweet divulging details about the Last of Us collab. The community was ecstatic about it. However, over time, the leak lost traction and was ultimately deemed false. Ever since, players have been yearning to see Ellie and Joel in the game.

Since it was teased to be released in September, players are anticipating a crossover in the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

2) Motorcycles

HYPEX @HYPEX



Epic began working on motorcycles recently which use the same animations as riding animals. It has 2 seats + you can boost & drift. Epic also added summer surfboards back but we don't know if it's for BR or Creative! UPCOMING MOTORCYCLE VEHICLEEpic began working on motorcycles recently which use the same animations as riding animals. It has 2 seats + you can boost & drift. Epic also added summer surfboards back but we don't know if it's for BR or Creative! UPCOMING MOTORCYCLE VEHICLE 🔥Epic began working on motorcycles recently which use the same animations as riding animals. It has 2 seats + you can boost & drift. Epic also added summer surfboards back but we don't know if it's for BR or Creative! https://t.co/0uxl8fWgRk

Players have been waiting on motorcycles for the entirety of Chapter 3 Season 3. First teased in the season's trailer, players have been anticipating a new mode of travel in the game.

Given the leaks, motorcycles can accommodate two players at a time. It can also be boosted and players can perform drifts. Once introduced, motorcycles will impact the gameplay and render it more adventerous. Players are hopeful to see these vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

3) First Person Perspective (FPP)

HYPEX @HYPEX (Picture is just a concept) First Person mode has been updated quite a few times today, could possibly release in Season 4(Picture is just a concept) First Person mode has been updated quite a few times today, could possibly release in Season 4 👀🔥 (Picture is just a concept) https://t.co/2Hu6q17uCs

First Person Perspective (FPP mode) has the players excited. Teased in Season 3, the FPP mode has become one of the most anticipated updates. While players are used to playing from a Third Person Perspective (TPP), the entire community is eager to see how the new game mode will fare.

Players want to experience building mechanics in TPP and are hopeful that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will bring this feature to the game.

4) OG Weapons

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist



You will spawn with some of the most popular weapons and items from previous Chapters and Seasons. The Pump Shotgun and other classic #Fortnite weapons will return in the Late Game Arena loot pool, chosen specifically for competitive balance and improved performance.You will spawn with some of the most popular weapons and items from previous Chapters and Seasons. The Pump Shotgun and other classic #Fortnite weapons will return in the Late Game Arena loot pool, chosen specifically for competitive balance and improved performance.You will spawn with some of the most popular weapons and items from previous Chapters and Seasons. https://t.co/low5JvnsiP

One thing that disappointed the players the most was the Season 3 spray meta. Despite a well rounded loot pool, players felt that the spray meta rendered matches lopsided. Players were anticipating the return of OG weapons like SCAR and Pump Shotgun, but nothing manifested.

However, players did get the Legendary Pump Shotgun in the Late Game Arena LTM. Players are hopeful that the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will bring some OG weapons back into the game.

5) Shuri (Black Panther Collab)

Shiina @ShiinaBR So this seems to be the more or less confirmed design for one of the sisters and we'll most likely get a "Shuri" outfit as well! So this seems to be the more or less confirmed design for one of the sisters and we'll most likely get a "Shuri" outfit as well! https://t.co/6XFFEMKxG2

Black Panther: Wankanda Forever is all set to be released in November 2022. Given the game's history with the franchise, players are anticipating a Shuri outfit in the game.

Shuri, the princess of Wakanda, recently made her debut in Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Wars. Although the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass is not Marvel themed, developers will not miss the opportunity to bank upon Marvel's popularity in the game.

6) Klombos

Players were heartbroken when they realized that Season 3 did not have Klombos. To add to their misery, the map featured a Klombo skeleton, indicating that the gentle giants have been eradicated from the face of the map.

Klombos, the biggest wildlife in the game, quickly became a fan-favorite. Ever since, players have been anticipating the return of Klombos. Some players have even started an online petition to bring them back to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

7) Family Guy Collab

Helix3ds @helix3ds



The final teaser for Fortnite chapter 3 season 4 has been leaked early to me.



My sources tell me this skin will be the secret skin for the battlepass. Who do you think it is?



#Fortnite SEASON 4 SPOILERSThe final teaser for Fortnite chapter 3 season 4 has been leaked early to me.My sources tell me this skin will be the secret skin for the battlepass. Who do you think it is? #Fortnite Leaks #Fortnite Paradise #Fortnite Season4 SEASON 4 SPOILERS The final teaser for Fortnite chapter 3 season 4 has been leaked early to me.My sources tell me this skin will be the secret skin for the battlepass. Who do you think it is? #Fortnite #FortniteLeaks #FortniteParadise #FortniteSeason4 https://t.co/7adFCysnE5

Players are yet to give up on the idea of running across the map as Peter Griffin. Leaked during an online stream, the collab was supposed to happen during Season 3. It did not manifest.

Despite this, players are still hopeful that they might see characters from the hit TV series in the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass. Players cannot wait to emote to Surfin' Bird as Peter Griffin and watch Stewie take over the island.

8) Freddy Kruger

Ever since the first Fortnitemares event, players have been anticipating a Freddy Kruger outfit. Players believe that the iconic villain from A Nightmare on Elm Street would be a perfect addition to the horror themed event.

Over the years, players have tried to emulate Freddy Kruger in the Creative mode. Players are hopeful and counting on leaks that suggest the arrival of Freddy Kruger in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

9) Bloomwatcher / Antagonist

Ylki @aliasmaa271 #leak I think the Bloomwatcher, whatever is the Secret skin for the next season #fortnite I think the Bloomwatcher, whatever is the Secret skin for the next season #fortnite #leak https://t.co/ExK4qU5oWp

Chapter 3 Season 3 teased an anonymous entity looking at the island. The community soon deemed it the Bloomwatcher and tagged it as an upcoming villain in the game.

The latest season has been devoid of antagonists and has rendered the storyline convoluted. Players anticipate that a new antagonist will arrive on the island in the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, and will add a new tangent to the storyline.

10) 50v50

Warriors X Wkeys @HybridWkeys Guys 50v50 coming to Fortnite but slight change it’s called big battle who would imagine any way it’s confirmed today Guys 50v50 coming to Fortnite but slight change it’s called big battle who would imagine any way it’s confirmed today https://t.co/KdPeOKaeJw

Although the game has a team Rumble mode, players still yearn for 50v50. Some recent leaks suggest that the developers are working on a new iteration of the 50v50 game mode.

It is plausible that the new 50v50 might feature the No Build Mode. Players are hopeful that Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 4 will bring some exciting new LTMs to the game, including the fan-favorite 50v50.

Given that there are speculations of a throwback to commemorate five years of the game, players might get the old 50v50 mode.

