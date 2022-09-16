Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Release date and time, what to expect, leaks, and more

Epic Games is all set to release the latest installment of its flagship battle royale video game. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, called Paradise, will go live on September 18, 2022.

According to Epic Games' official website, the downtime is expected to start at approximately 2 AM Eastern Time (ET).

One can expect Chapter 3 Season 4 to last for the next 90 days, the average spell of any season in the game. It will bring in a fresh Battle Pass, a new set of challenges, and an entirely different phase in the storyline.

After the live event at the end of Chapter 3 Season 2, the Fortnite storyline segued into a different realm.

The Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Wars comic book series enumerates the chronological series in which the events leading up to the live event took place. The entire Season 3 Chapter 3 has been a big sabbatical that hasn't shed any light on previous events.

What players can expect from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 and what leaks claim

There have been numerous leaks surrounding Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 to date.

Now that the current season is only a few days away from its conclusion, the developers have started to roll out hints and teasers for the new one.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 might finally answer players' burning questions about the comics

Players can expect Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 to reveal parallel events from the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic book series. It will also likely answer burning questions about Geno and his identity.

While the convoluted lore will finally give way to a linear story, players can expect a new tangent that will guide the timeline into its next phase.

Since the departure of the Imagined Order and its leader Dr. Slone, players have been anticipating the arrival of a new antagonist. Chapter 3 Season 3 did tease an extrinsic force, but nothing new was added to the lore.

Players will also finally get a new villain. However, the introduction of the Bloomwatcher in a menacing role has been contested by some players.

New Fortnite leaks indicate the importance of the infecting Chrome

Thanks to multiple leaks, players have become aware of a metallic liquid called Chrome, which will play a key role in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

When the official teasers were released, players learned that the liquid has the power to engulf just about anything. Its importance in the advancement of the lore is apparent.

New leaks show the hands of different upcoming characters emerging from the Chrome. This is similar to the leak depicting Paradigm's hand reaching out from the liquid.

Over the last few weeks, Donald Mustard, Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, has also been dropping cryptic hints about Chrome and the power it possesses.

Meanwhile, other leaks suggest that a Lady Gaga concert might kick off Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. However, due to the lack of any substantiating evidence, this claim remains speculation.

