Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 live event: Leaks, start date, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is right around the corner, and after much anticipation, Epic Games has finally confirmed the name and release date for the newest season. Chapter 3 Season 3 will give way to "Paradise" on Sunday, September 18. With the current season ending on September 17, it's possible there may be some downtime before players can drop into this new paradise.

Before that happens, it's very likely that a live event will occur to get the storyline and the island to where they need to be for the new season. Signs of this have begun showing up, with the Seven going missing.

Here's everything that has been leaked regarding the end of Chapter 3 Season 3, and the beginning of Chapter 3 Season 4.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 live event: Everything you need to know

With the final update for Chapter 3 Season 4 coming at some point this week, there is rampant speculation about whether or not it will include a scheduled live event.

HYPEX @HYPEX



It *MIGHT* have an event because almost ALL of the .01 end of seasons updates didn't happen for no reason and had an event with them, like: The Device, The Unvaulting, The End (Ch1), The Final Showdown & Butterfly. The LAST update of this S3 (21.51) is set to arrive NEXT WEEKIt *MIGHT* have an event because almost ALL of the .01 end of seasons updates didn't happen for no reason and had an event with them, like: The Device, The Unvaulting, The End (Ch1), The Final Showdown & Butterfly. The LAST update of this S3 (21.51) is set to arrive NEXT WEEK 🔥It *MIGHT* have an event because almost ALL of the .01 end of seasons updates didn't happen for no reason and had an event with them, like: The Device, The Unvaulting, The End (Ch1), The Final Showdown & Butterfly.

HYPEX, one of the most prominent and reliable leakers in Fortnite, has stated that the update will be v21.51, ending in a one rather than the standard zero.

If that's the case, then there is a strong likelihood that it will introduce a live event. Updates ending in a one have historically contained a live event, indicating a Chapter 3 Season 4 live event could be on the way.

Additionally, there's very little reason to believe there won't be a live event. At the very least, there's very likely to be a short event since most seasons do not end without one.

This is especially true for Chapter 3 Season 4, as it's difficult to go from having no antagonist to (probably) having one without a proper introduction. A live event is the best way to get the community up to speed with the storyline.

Geno may play a key role (Image via Epic Games)

Right now, there is no countdown clock or scheduled date for the live event. Epic Games has yet to confirm the exact date, but it is extremely likely that a live event will occur.

As for what the live event might entail, the Marvel x Fortnite Zero War comics may provide a little bit of insight. These comics appear to be directly influencing the in-game storyline in some ways, so something from within the pages may be part of the live event.

HYPEX @HYPEX



Looks like Geno doesn't actually die in Issue 5 My bad for judging it too fast yesterday lmao Storyline / Issue 5 SPOILERLooks like Geno doesn't actually die in Issue 5My bad for judging it too fast yesterday lmao Storyline / Issue 5 SPOILER ‼️Looks like Geno doesn't actually die in Issue 5 👀 My bad for judging it too fast yesterday lmao https://t.co/jAZuKEidSo

In the comics, Geno, who was just revealed in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 event, appeared to die before it was revealed as misdirection. Geno is a prime candidate for the role of next season's antagonist.

The events of this comic appear to be set between seasons, but it's clear Geno is sticking around. That makes him and his thirst for the Zero Point likely to show up in-game.

Since Epic hasn't confirmed this information, players should treat the leaks as speculative, even if the event seems likely to occur.

