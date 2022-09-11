New details leak about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 live event 

Fortnite update v21.51 has established the probability of a live event towards the end of the current season. Based on the leaks, players anticipate a Rift Tour-like event featuring Lady Gaga. However, this is not the only thing the upcoming live event entails.

A popular YouTuber recently divulged the events that will unfold during the upcoming live event. According to the YouTuber, the upcoming final issue of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics will shed light on what became of Geno and how Jonesy and The Foundation returned to the island.

The game is currently in limbo, with The Seven gone missing and the Zero Point under distress and prone to exploitation. A mysterious goo has surfaced on the island, and all of a sudden, the Reality Tree has given rise to the Rift Butterflies. Something is imminent.

The upcoming Fortnite live event might finally answer some of the game's burning questions

TheCampingRusher, a YouTube-based content creator, recently published a video that discloses the upcoming events. The video sheds light on the leaks and hints that suggest an upcoming live event, probably a concert headlined by pop icon Lady Gaga. The content creator dissects HYPEX's tweet about the latest update in the video.

It *MIGHT* have an event because almost ALL of the .01 end of seasons updates didn't happen for no reason and had an event with them, like: The Device, The Unvaulting, The End (Ch1), The Final Showdown & Butterfly. The LAST update of this S3 (21.51) is set to arrive NEXT WEEKIt *MIGHT* have an event because almost ALL of the .01 end of seasons updates didn't happen for no reason and had an event with them, like: The Device, The Unvaulting, The End (Ch1), The Final Showdown & Butterfly. The LAST update of this S3 (21.51) is set to arrive NEXT WEEK 🔥It *MIGHT* have an event because almost ALL of the .01 end of seasons updates didn't happen for no reason and had an event with them, like: The Device, The Unvaulting, The End (Ch1), The Final Showdown & Butterfly.

The tweet numerates how historically, before every major live event, a 0.01 update was rolled out. The TheCampingRusher then establishes that players might not get to experience a full-blown Rift Tour concert but a subtle event. They then pointed out how recent hints like the Jug Band emote and Icon Radio feature indicate a Lady Gaga event.

The YouTuber then emphasized how Fortnite developers have not hinted at anything regarding the event, suggesting a mini event where players won't be privy to the changes on the map as they occur. However, they acknowledged that they could be wrong and that the developers might unveil a concert.

TheCampingRusher then moves onto Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Wars comics and establishes a timeline of where every issue took place. They mention that issue #5 occurred during and after last season's live event. The content creator speculated that the issue contained events between Season 2 and Season 3.

The YouTuber further enumerated the questions that needed to be answered. It included questions like "Where is Geno?" and "What happened when Jonesy and The Foundation jumped into the Zero Point to fight Geno?" The creator then discloses that the upcoming issue will answer all of this.

He will be officially revealed in



(Img: Our confirmed look at GENO - Founder and Leader of The Imagined Order!He will be officially revealed in #Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War comics. He also matches the new skin seen in yesterday's survey as well as the photograph with Slone from a while back!(Img: @HYPEX Our confirmed look at GENO - Founder and Leader of The Imagined Order!He will be officially revealed in #Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War comics. He also matches the new skin seen in yesterday's survey as well as the photograph with Slone from a while back!(Img: @HYPEX) https://t.co/a8p7fsKKJ0

Continuing the lore from the live event, the creator then established that it was Geno and the Imagined that fell into the Zero Point. The event took place during Fortnite Collison. He also stated that the upcoming issue would address the time jump. As the video concludes, the creator speculates that the other individual to die besides Dr. Slone will be Geno.

WILLLIAM|NEKO|MIXCEY @cabana_tiana Marvel x Fortnite zero wars #5 new comic book cover Marvel x Fortnite zero wars #5 new comic book cover https://t.co/H4VtWnBEZH

While most of the questions answered in the video are speculations, they align with the leaks and lore hinted at by dataminers like HYPEX. Players hope the upcoming live event will, for once and all, get rid of all the kinks in the storyline and establish linear Fortnite lore.

