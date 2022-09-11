Fortnite: The mystery of The Seven, explained

Fortnite's storyline is getting more convoluted with each step towards Chapter 3 Season 4. The Reality Tree has departed from where players originally thought it was, and all of a sudden an unknown chrome-like goo has surfaced on the island; it doesn't stop here.

The Seven, defenders of Fortnite island, have also gone missing. Now that there is no one around for protection, the Zero Point remains prone to any opportunistic antagonist willing to harness its immesne energy. Although this comes as an unwanted tangent in the otherwise Vibin' timeline, holistically, it aligns perfectly with the lore.

The entire storyline of Chapter 3 Season 3 has been devoid of any extrinsic force — well, almost. Apparently, while the loopers have been partying, The Seven have been hard at work trying to protect the island from its eventual fate. Now that they are missing, a major disruption is imminent.

The Fortnite island is prone to external forces once again

Ever since the Imagine Order's defeat, the whole island has been partying. While everything appeared calm on the surface, the island was going through some changes. The Scientist was the first one to decipher the unstable nature of the Zero Point. Over the entirety of the latest season, Zero Point has sent a plethora of relics, and with each one came a Zero Point energy shockwave.

This continued for the majority of the season until four members of The Seven, namely The Foundation, the Visitor, the Imagined, and the Order went missing. However, the Visitor and the Origin were later found in The Scientist's Underground Lab, helping him research an unknown gooey substance.

The Paradigm has been looking for the Foundation ever since he went missing. To corroborate his sudden departure, she then scouted loopers to scan the Fortnite island and look for the Visitor, the Imagined, and the Order. While the loopers were busy collecting the remnant of the missing members, when all of them, sans the Paradigm, went missing.

All that remained was a raw voice recording from the Scientist stating that he was gone. The Paradigm soon realized that the Zero Point energy shockwaves were flares, a galactic stress signal. Since The Seven weren't able to decypher the shockwave, Zero Point started sending flares that were detectable even light years away. After this, the Paradigm went missing too.

As of now, there is no one to protect the Fortnite island, and no one has any idea about The Seven. Players have started to come up with speculations about how the Reality Tree's offshoots leaked a goo which in-turn transported the members into another dimension. It is alleged that the goo is the same as the one which has started to surface on the Fortnite island.

The theory connects the goo to July's Crewpack skin, Phadera. The pack's loading screen shows two characters mirroring each other. According to the theory, The Seven is trapped in this very realm, which appears to be made of the same goo.

Despite all the speculation, the theory does suggest a linear storyline that connects many of the leaks that have surfaced till date.

