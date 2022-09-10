Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 'Paradise' theme & Chrome, explained

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Paradise begins in just a few days. Around this time, leakers will begin sharing some juicy information about the content to be added to the game in the new season.

However, it would seem that Epic Games did the needful for them. A few hours ago, three teasers were posted to Telegram.

While they haven't revealed much about the upcoming season in detail, they do showcase a common theme. All three teasers focus on the new Chrome substance, also showcased in a picture a few days ago.

However, no one knows exactly what it does.

(Thanks to Another Season 4 teaser video.. 🤔(Thanks to @PoketOfficial & Discord user "Aura" for sending me this!) Another Season 4 teaser video.. 🤔(Thanks to @PoketOfficial & Discord user "Aura" for sending me this!) https://t.co/E34FkO7ayd

While there is some speculation and hints, there's not enough concrete evidence to get the whole picture. That said, it's time to explore the Paradise theme and Chrome, which will take center stage in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Paradise in Chrome

While the upcoming season's theme has been officially revealed as Paradise, given the current situation unfolding on the island, things seem quite the opposite. However, since Epic uses names to trick and mislead players, Paradise may mean something else entirely.

Rather than things being a paradise for players, it is true for the antagonist(s) of the upcoming season. While this may seem a bit out of place, there is some evidence to back this claim up.

As seen in the teasers, Chrome covers anything it interacts with, be it organic or inorganic. If this sounds familiar to a few readers, this is because something similar was showcased on an episode of SpongeBob SquarePants.

In the episode titled Everything is Chrome in the Future, the entire landscape of Bikini Bottom was transformed, covered by Chrome. Based on the caption of the teasers for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season, this is something that will happen in-game.

Everything will be consumed/covered by Chrome.

- It consumes everything.

- Chrome will consume all, Chrome will be all.

- Consume everything. All the #FortniteParadise Season 4 Teasers captions so far:- It consumes everything.- Chrome will consume all, Chrome will be all.- Consume everything. All the #FortniteParadise Season 4 Teasers captions so far:- It consumes everything.- Chrome will consume all, Chrome will be all.- Consume everything.

So what is Chrome?

Well, for now, the best explanation would be that it's an alien substance. Since The Zero Point was activated at the end of Chapter 3 Season 2, it was able to cycle through numerous realities.

In one of these realities, Chrome may have been the dominant substance.

One day closer to understanding what the Reality Tree's purpose is



#Fortnite Good morning everyone! As you have seen the Update won't occur today, but most likely tomorrow!One day closer to understanding what the Reality Tree's purpose is Good morning everyone! As you have seen the Update won't occur today, but most likely tomorrow!One day closer to understanding what the Reality Tree's purpose is#Fortnite https://t.co/sGudUyy2wV

It's possible that due to The Reality Tree rifting in older POIs, it may also have rifted in some Chrome. Given that this substance can multiply and spread at an alarming rate, it would only take a drop of it to cover the island in due time.

Much like in Chapter 2 Season 8, when corruption slowly spreads across the island, the same may happen in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. How this will play into the storyline or lore is currently unknown.

This also creates a dilemma as to who will be the upcoming antagonist. With Chrome being the opposite of The Bloomwatcher's preferred biome, it's anyone's guess who will be the next star-villain in Fortnite.

Returning to Chrome, it's likely that NPCs and skins from the Battle Pass will feature elements of this substance. However, it's unlikely that the weapons will follow suit, but loopers can expect more leaks to occur this weekend.

