Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 official teaser 'Paradise' drops on Telegram

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 begins in about seven to eight days, depending on the time zone. During the last week of the current season, things tend to become 'unstable.'

Many rumors have begun spreading, and social media is buzzing with chatter. Aside from unconfirmed news, Epic Games also tends to tease content for the upcoming season.

According to leakers and content creators, the first three teasers for the new season were released a while ago. That said, it's time to dissect them and analyze the content.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 teaser breakdown

HYPEX @HYPEX



- It consumes everything.

- Chrome will consume all, Chrome will be all.

- Consume everything. All the #FortniteParadise Season 4 Teasers captions so far:- It consumes everything.- Chrome will consume all, Chrome will be all.- Consume everything. All the #FortniteParadise Season 4 Teasers captions so far:- It consumes everything.- Chrome will consume all, Chrome will be all.- Consume everything.

Although the teasers do not give away much, they do have a centralized theme which is the Black Goo or otherwise known as Chrome. This alien-like substance takes over whatever it comes into contact with. It seems to be a crossover between ferrofluid and liquid metal.

In one of the teasers, a girl can be seen applying skin lotion. Upon coming into contact with the skin, the substance begins to spread and covers her forearms. This can be interpreted in two ways.

Shiina @ShiinaBR ‍



(via FortniteNews/Telegram) First look at a somewhat unusual official Season 4 teaser video(via FortniteNews/Telegram) First look at a somewhat unusual official Season 4 teaser video 😵‍💫(via FortniteNews/Telegram) https://t.co/RRKAW1i0jr

First, it can signify a new mechanic being added to the game, allowing players to gain a Chrome-type of armor. Secondly, it may simply be the theme for the upcoming season. That said, the substance shown here is very different from the Black Goo.

This one has a silvery color scheme while the goo is pitch black. Perhaps they are related to each other, but it's hard to say for the time being.

Coming back to the teasers, the other two have a very similar centralized theme. Whatever this substance comes into contact with is completely covered.

While some suggest that this is similar to Midas' golden touch, that's unlikely to be the case. Since this Fortnite character is related to gold, having a chrome effect is not his style and doesn't fit in well with the lore.

Nevertheless, with Epic's imagination, things are never that straightforward. Here are the other two teasers:

Shiina @ShiinaBR



(Thanks to Another Season 4 teaser video.. 🤔(Thanks to @PoketOfficial & Discord user "Aura" for sending me this!) Another Season 4 teaser video.. 🤔(Thanks to @PoketOfficial & Discord user "Aura" for sending me this!) https://t.co/E34FkO7ayd

Shiina @ShiinaBR



At this point, I'm convinced that none of these videos are leaks, but Epic intentionally published those already.



(via @AyeTSG) Another Season 4 Teaser video!At this point, I'm convinced that none of these videos are leaks, but Epic intentionally published those already.(via @CapVgr Another Season 4 Teaser video! 🔥At this point, I'm convinced that none of these videos are leaks, but Epic intentionally published those already.(via @CapVgr & @AyeTSG) https://t.co/40pbAx6d9Q

What role will this Chrome play in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4's Paradise theme?

Given how the developers like to throw players off track with their naming scheme, the Paradise theme may mean something else altogether. Given that the Chrome substance seems aggressive and transforms/covers whatever it comes into contact with, it seems far from paradise for players.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



-It's called Paradise



-Features a strange substance named "Chrome" that consumes everything, and is the reason on why The Seven have dissapeared



#Fortnite Season 4 Official Information:-It's called Paradise-Features a strange substance named "Chrome" that consumes everything, and is the reason on why The Seven have dissapeared Season 4 Official Information:-It's called Paradise-Features a strange substance named "Chrome" that consumes everything, and is the reason on why The Seven have dissapeared#Fortnite https://t.co/2OvTw9x0Px

On the other hand, whoever or whatever is controlling the Chrome substance, the island may become a paradise for them. However, the Chrome substance may feature its own biome on the island, complete with its own mechanics.

This wouldn't be too difficult to imagine since The Kymera, aka The Las Reality, had their own special mechanics in their biome. Similarly, the area surrounding Reality Falls has its own quirks that go well with the biome.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



But how does Bloomwatcher tie into this? Maybe it's a Bloomwatcher VS Chrome Season? Season 4 has a clear antagonist, and it's the Chrome (goo substance) that seems to work like a hive mind and wants to consume everything (it turns things into grey metal too)But how does Bloomwatcher tie into this? Maybe it's a Bloomwatcher VS Chrome Season? #FortniteChapter3 Season 4 has a clear antagonist, and it's the Chrome (goo substance) that seems to work like a hive mind and wants to consume everything (it turns things into grey metal too)But how does Bloomwatcher tie into this? Maybe it's a Bloomwatcher VS Chrome Season? #FortniteChapter3 https://t.co/TpQ62u5DBj

Keeping biomes aside, Chrome may also be part of the Battle Pass. Characters and NPCs may get a chrome makeover for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

As for the protagonist, while The Bloomwatcher was long suspected of playing the role, it may go to someone else.

The hype for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has officially begun. Loopers can expect to see more leaks over the weekend and in the coming days leading up to the final downtime of the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer