Epic Games' employee drops a cryptic hint for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 and beyond

Once again, infamously, an Epic Games employee has shared yet another cryptic hint about what's coming to Fortnite. Shared on Twitter, the post reads that the future of the battle royale will blow people's minds. Although it hasn't divulged nothing more, it is open to interpretation.

Joe Burridge @JoeFindsTalent The future of #Fortnite will blow peoples minds. There is just so much exciting stuff going on here at Epic.

Right now, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is the cynosure of the entire gaming community. The superfluity of the alleged leaks and speculations has blown things out of proportion. Although the majority has been contributed by data miners, one can't discount the role of the developers in creating the hype.

Chapter 3 Season 3 is less than 10 days shy of its conclusion. Leaks and speculations have disrupted the Fortnite community, and players are confused as to what to believe. The community witnesses the same theatrics before the advent of any new season or chapter.

Fortnite to receive content in the future that will "blow people's minds"

Joe Burridge, Senior Recruiter at Epic Games, recently shared in a tweet that the future of Fortnite will blow people's minds, and there here is a lot of exciting stuff going on over at Epic. The post, however, mentioned nothing about the upcoming season.

The tweet probably entails nothing, and is just a random post, but the developers' idiosyncracies have brought about a great discussion. Anything shared by anyone bearing even a slight connection to Epic Games is met with scrutiny, which the community is quick to peruse and infer.

However, this particular tweet is being treated as anything but a cryptic hint. Players have taken it as an intimation of the future that the game holds. Instead of speculating, players are excited in anticipation of what's coming next. Prominent leaker HYPEX replied to the tweet in a similar fashion.

Rezztro @Rezztro @JoeFindsTalent Can’t wait to see what you all have in store for us! 🤩 @JoeFindsTalent Can’t wait to see what you all have in store for us! 🤩

Although the tweet and its reception diverge from the usual approach of the community, one can't help but wonder if the words "blow people's minds" hint at an upcoming weapon, probably an overpowered shotgun like the Dragon's Breath.

Donald Mustard is the Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, and is in a league of his own when it comes to sharing cryptic hints. Over the years, he has shared a plethora of hints about upcoming seasons and chapters. As for Chapter 3 Season 4, Mustard has already shared a number of clues and continues to do so.

He recently shared a video of a light sepctrum defracted through the water. In a subsequent tweet, he cited that light passing through multiple layers of glass and liquid can look so cool. The community was quick to deduce that he was suggesting something pertaining to the speculation about the upcoming Fortnite season's oil/goo theme.

Donald Mustard @DonaldMustard Is this the real life?

Is this just fantasy? Is this the real life?Is this just fantasy?

A few hours back, Mustard once again shared a cryptic tweet. This time around, it's the lyrics from the famous song Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen. The tweet has once again sparked speculation about an upcoming collaboration. The majority of players are hence anticipating a joint venture with the band.

Creeper @Creeperbrine102



Les goooo cloud skin @DonaldMustard Fantasy = Final FantasyLes goooo cloud skin @DonaldMustard Fantasy = Final FantasyLes goooo cloud skin

This claim is subsantiated by the fact that Mustard follows the band on Twitter. However, some players believe that the clue hints towards a Final Fantasy crossover instead.

