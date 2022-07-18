Who is HYPEX, the Fortnite leaker everybody has heard about?

Anybody who has followed Fortnite leaks wants to know who HYPEX is. The popular dataminer has been at the forefront of the entire Fortnite leaks scene and has managed to offer trustworthy leaks time after time, establishing himself as a top leaker.

The Fortnite community is full of leakers, but only a few are reliable. Leakers like ShiinaBR, iFireMonkey, and HYPEX are among the trusted sources. These leakers garner the most engagement whenever a new leak surfaces online. Their trustworthiness can be fathomed by the fact that any leak that bears their name becomes the gold standard.

Although leakers always stay at the top of the game, they become proactive whenever a new update or collab is on the horizon. The latest leak fiasco before the launch of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is a testament to how the community has become dependent on a handful of trusted leakers.

Everything known about the mysterious leaker HYPEX

Who is HYPEX? Born as Adib, he is a YouTube-based content creator who hails from Morocco. He offers his leaks on Twitter, where most people know him from.

HYPEX first forayed into the scene in 2018, when he started posting YouTube videos containing leaks about the upcoming Fortnite Season 1 Chapter 4. He later started following the chapter thoroughly and kept producing new videos on his channel about emotes.

In a short span of a few months, his channel grew considerably and was nearing the 500K mark in October 2018. In August 2018, he made his first tweet about an alleged leak concerning the upcoming skins in the game.

As time progressed, he continued to offer content on his YouTube channel while keeping active on Twitter. Early in October 2018, he started his own Discord server with other leakers like ShiinaBR and BattleDashleaks. He continued his streak and started aggregating leaks from other Twitter-based leakers.

As he entered 2019, his tweets started getting noticed, and he went from aggregating leaks to leaking them on his own while continuing to publish content on his channel.

He rose to fame when he predicted that The Visitor was building a rocket at Dusty Divot. What followed was a streak of DC leaks and suggested renderings of the upcoming Gotham City POI. Ever since then, he has been tracking impressive growth on Twitter and has placed himself at the top of his field.

HYPEX @HYPEX The visitor is building the rocket in dusty?? so my last event leak is true!! The visitor is building the rocket in dusty?? so my last event leak is true!! https://t.co/fMPLWR3NMa

Towards the beginning of 2020, he partnered with Epic Games and finally joined the big leagues. Since then, he has gone from leaking skins and cosmetics to leaking details about the next season. He still diligently tweets every day and is equally active on YouTube. Aside from leaking, he enjoys riding the bicycle.

During his career as a leaker, he was banned by Epic Games in relation to account transferring. Since then, he has been mining the leaks on his own. HYPEX has never revealed his face to the audience. And even though he is active on social media, his identity remains a secret.

As of July 2022, he has 2.3 million followers on Twitter and over 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

