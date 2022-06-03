Origins of 'The Visitor' in Fortnite explored

With the Fortnite live event only being days away, The Seven is scrambling to counter the attack of The Imagined Order.

For the uninitiated, The Seven is a group of vigilantes determined to stop The Imagined Order and release everyone stuck inside the loop. As the name suggests, The Seven consists of seven members, namely The Foundation, The Visitor, The Scientist, The Paradigm, The Origin, The Imagined, and The Order.

The Seven travel in time and space in meteors, and that's how they were first introduced in Fortnite. Among these seven, the first member to be introduced to the game was The Visitor.

Introduced in Chapter 1 Season 4, users could unlock The Visitor after finishing seven of the Blockbuster challenges.

Who is The Visitor from Fortnite?

Dubbed an explorer and a navigational expert, hurling through space and time, The Visitor was the first of The Seven to land on the island in Fortnite. A meteor crashed at Dusty Depot, annihilating it and leaving behind a divot.

The Imagined Order rushed to investigate the site but almost instantly stopped it. Inside the meteor was The Visitor.

Upon realizing that The Imagined Order was already here, The Visitor escaped from the meteor, destroying the facility. The Visitor disappeared for the rest of the season, only to return in Week 7 of Chapter 1 Season 4.

He escaped to Villian's lair near Snobby Shores, where he schemed to power up a movie prop rocket using hop rocks.

On June 30, 2018, the Blast Off event took place, where The Visitor launched the rocket into the sky. Everything was progressing in order when suddenly, amid its accent, the rocket's main thruster module was dropped.

Upon losing its thruster module, the rocket started to plummet towards Tilted Towers, pointing lasers at it. A giant rift opened up just before it reached the location, and the rocket was teleported, only to escape from a rift near the Moisty Mire.

The event soon ended, with the rocket hurling towards Loot lake, only to disappear into a giant rift. The Visitor again vanished, only to return to Fortnite Season X, along with the other members of The Seven.

Though The Visitor didn't appear again in the mainstream, he continued to be a member of The Seven. Later, The Scientist rehashed his idea at Season X's Out of Time event.

The struggle of The Seven continues to date. With the momentum building, The Imagined Order appears to have the upper hand in the upcoming battle. However, The Seven have managed to repair and resurrect the Mecha robot to help their case against The IO.

While The Imagined Order appears to be ruthless and immensely heavy with high-grade technology, the community speculates that The Seven will be a worthy opponent. The fate of Fortnite, the island, and The Seven will finally unravel in the coming days.

