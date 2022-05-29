Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 teaser reveals fully functional Mech for the live event

The giant Mecha Team Leader Robot is the only hope The Seven has left in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. The Resistance is most certainly outpowered by the Imagined Order, and it needs all the help it can get.

Ever since the first-ever teaser, players have been excited to see what the new and upgraded Mech looks like. Fortunately, a new Chapter 3 Season 3 teaser shows the giant robot in all its might and then some more. Loopers have a fascinating Chapter 3 Season 2 live event on their hands if it looks anything like the teaser.

Only a few days remain until the IO launches its Doomsday device to bring massive scale destruction to the island. Therefore, the giant Mecha Team Leader robot has to be ready just in time so that The Seven can finally defend the Zero Point and the Loop.

The Mecha Team Leader robot arrives ahead of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The last time The Paradigm built the Mecha Team Leader robot was to save the island from the Devourer in Chapter 1 Season 9. After its heroic battle against the Devourer, the Mecha Team Leader robot was damaged and broken.

For several seasons, an arm of the robot could be found inside the ocean surrounding the island. It seems like The Paradigm has recommissioned the giant robot once again as the island requires its help.

The Mecha Team Leader robot is even bigger and better as the island faces a more dangerous threat. The best part about the upgraded robot is that players can pilot it during the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event.

Fortnite @FortniteGame One week.



June 4 2022 I 4 PM ET. One week.June 4 2022 I 4 PM ET. https://t.co/zKXgBv9Itm

Popular YouTuber TheCampingRusher recently uploaded a short video of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass trailer. The trailer included a clip of the giant Mecha Team Leader robot coming to life inside a massive facility.

The Paradigm stands right next to the robot in the video, checking out her marvelous creation in action. The giant robot will continue to be a part of the storyline in Chapter 3 Season 3.

When does the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event start?

The season's live event is the most exciting part of every storyline. Players wait eagerly for months for the event to arrive so that they can be a part of the immersive experience. The chance of actually piloting the giant Mecha Team Leader robot has made the upcoming event even more exciting.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



On June 4th, you’ll be transported to an experience that’s out of this world.



Find out more: Prepare for takeoff.On June 4th, you’ll be transported to an experience that’s out of this world.Find out more: fn.gg/collisionevent Prepare for takeoff.On June 4th, you’ll be transported to an experience that’s out of this world.Find out more: fn.gg/collisionevent

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event will start on June 4 at 4 PM ET, and the playlist will go live 30 minutes before the given time, and players can start joining in with their squads. All players who do not have a complete group of four will be matched up with other incomplete parties.

This will be followed by a brand new season, starting on June 5. Players can expect many exciting things, including the Darth Vader skin as part of a fantastic Battle Pass.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar