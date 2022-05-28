Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event is likely to bring major map changes

The countdown for the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event has already begun. A chaotic Collision is on its way, as the war between The Resistance and the Imagined Order reaches its final stage. Clearly, a war this intense brings along with it a lot of collateral damage. This would mean major map changes taking place during the live event itself.

All leaks related to the upcoming live event point towards destruction on a massive scale. However, a fresh leak from Egyptian Leaker has all but confirmed that the live event is likely to bring major map changes. Spoilers from the event include a non-exhaustive list of characters that have a dialogue during the live event.

From the look of the list, it seems like there will be some heavy conversation from both sides, but none of it could prevent the impending doom. The fate of the island in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event is already sealed.

Fresh Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event leaks emerge

Ever since Epic Games shared the first-ever teaser for the Collision live event, players knew that something massive is coming. The IO is already working to have the Doomsday device at its full capacity by the time the live event starts. In response, The Paradigm has once again called the Mecha Team Leader robot for help. This time, players will have first-hand experience of driving the giant robot during the event.

The collision between the two factions was always going to bring chaos and destruction. However, Egyptian Leaker has now revealed that The Paradigm, Origin, Foundation, Dr Slone, and Computer have dialogs during the Fortnite live event. Clearly, The Seven will try and convince Dr Slone against using the Doomsday device, but it does not look like the IO is ready to back down.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker (SEASON 2 EVENT SPOILERS)

Characters that will have dialogues in the live event:



- Paradigm

- Origin

- Foundation

- Slone

- Computer



The computer is most likely something like the Ch2 S8 Event when there was a sound saying "Rotation at 30 Degrees" if you remember. (SEASON 2 EVENT SPOILERS)Characters that will have dialogues in the live event:- Paradigm- Origin- Foundation- Slone- ComputerThe computer is most likely something like the Ch2 S8 Event when there was a sound saying "Rotation at 30 Degrees" if you remember. ⚠️ (SEASON 2 EVENT SPOILERS) ⚠️Characters that will have dialogues in the live event:- Paradigm 👀- Origin- Foundation- Slone- ComputerThe computer is most likely something like the Ch2 S8 Event when there was a sound saying "Rotation at 30 Degrees" if you remember. https://t.co/dHIFNvo8dC

The computer voice is possibly related to the giant Mecha Team Leader robot that players will be piloting. The Paradigm will probably communicate with the robot and fight the IO and its Doomsday device.

The Seven, with its full might, going against the IO and its menacing technology, will probably end up destroying large chunks of the map during the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event.

When will Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event start?

Epic Games has finally announced that the Chapter 3 Season 2 Collision live event will start on June 4. According to the official blog post for the live event, the fate of the Zero Point will be decided once the Collision gets over.

Depending on the region, the Live Event will start at different times. However, June 4 at 4 PM ET is the official time given by Epic Games.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



On June 4th, you’ll be transported to an experience that’s out of this world.



Find out more: Prepare for takeoff.On June 4th, you’ll be transported to an experience that’s out of this world.Find out more: fn.gg/collisionevent Prepare for takeoff.On June 4th, you’ll be transported to an experience that’s out of this world.Find out more: fn.gg/collisionevent

The live event playlist will be available 30 minutes before the event starts. Players can experience the Collision live event with their squad, and those who cannot find one will be matched with other incomplete parties.

This live event will not have any replays and is a one-time-only event. Therefore, players should not miss out on the opportunity to decide how the war between the IO and The Seven ends before Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 begins.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman