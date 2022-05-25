Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 might be delayed

Loopers are eagerly waiting for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 to arrive. The ongoing season is all set to end after a blockbuster live event. According to the Battle Pass page, the season ends on June 3, and players will finally be able to witness the next season starting June 4.

Unfortunately, the upcoming season might be delayed according to some fresh information. There is a lot planned for the remaining few days, and it might not be easy to fit all of that in before releasing an all-new season. Therefore, players are worried that Epic Games might have to delay the upcoming season by a few hours, if not an entire day.

The delay will most likely be caused by the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Console Champions Cup. The console-only tournament begins on May 31 and continues until June 4. Hence, the new release date for the upcoming season might be pushed up to June 5.

Fortnite Console Champions cup might delay Chapter 3 Season 3 release

The Chapter 3 Season 2 live event will take place at the scheduled time, and the Battle Pass will also end on June 3. However, given that the live event is rumored to destroy massive chunks of the island, it might take Epic Games a while to restart the servers and introduce an entirely new season.

Meanwhile, players can enjoy watching the Console Champions Cup and the Dreamhack Dallas LAN tournament.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Consoles Champions Cup for Chapter 3 - Season 2 is currently set to start ~May 31st - June 4th (different regions have different timings) and will have 4 rounds.



For the last couple of seasons, the developers have crammed the Console Champions Cup in the previous few days of the season. The tournament is always cutting in very close to the start of next season. However, this time it feels that the developers might have to push forward with the release of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

According to popular data miner iFireMonkey, the upcoming tournament is set to start on May 31 and end on June 4. Based on this information, leakers have confirmed that the new season will start on June 5.

Fortnite Intel @FNBRintel



#Fortnite The new end date for this season is June 5th! The new end date for this season is June 5th! #Fortnite https://t.co/jnYDM67N8B

Everything we know about the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event

The Resistance against the Imagined Order will soon meet a chaotic end. Loopers can already see the Doomsday device charging up near Loot Lake. Over the next few days, the device will send out massive energy pulses in the air as it continues to reach maximum power.

Once the Doomsday device reaches its full charge, it will hold the power to destroy the entire island. Clearly, with the Imagined Order having control of the powerful device, The Resistance can only await its impending doom. Fortunately, the Paradigm might have the key to saving the entire island.

Based on hints coming directly from Epic Games, it seems like the giant Mecha Team Leader robot is returning to the island. This time, players will be able to pilot the robot, which might be the only way to save the island.

Players will have to wait until June 3 to find out what happens to the island at the end of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event.

